NADA Suspends CWG Medallist Tulika Maan From Glasgow Games

Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver-medallist judoka Tulika Maan has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures, leading to her withdrawal from the Glasgow Games and impacting India's medal hopes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Olympic Khel/X

Key Points Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Tulika Maan provisionally suspended by NADA.

Suspension due to three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.

Maan withdrawn from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where she was a strong medal prospect.

Another judoka, Arun Kumar, also withdrawn for failing an out-of-competition dope test.

The Indian judo team's departure for Glasgow is scheduled for July 27, with competitions starting July 31.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver-medallist judoka Tulika Maan has been withdrawn from the ongoing Glasgow edition after being handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months. Maan had won silver in the +78kg category in the 2022 edition and she was a strong medal prospect in Glasgow as well.

Impact On Indian Judo Team

"She has committed three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period and NADA has sent notice to her. So, she will be withdrawn from the team," a judo coach told PTI on conditions of anonymity. On Thursday, another judoka, Arun Kumar (-73kg) was withdrawn for failing an out-of-competition dope test. The Indian judo team has not yet left for the Games as its competition schedule will kick off on July 31. The judokas are scheduled to depart on July 27.