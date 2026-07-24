NADA Suspends CWG Medallist Tulika Maan From Glasgow Games

Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver-medallist judoka Tulika Maan has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures, leading to her withdrawal from the Glasgow Games and impacting India's medal hopes.
Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver-medallist judoka Tulika Maan has been withdrawn from the ongoing Glasgow edition after being handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months. Maan had won silver in the +78kg category in the 2022 edition and she was a strong medal prospect in Glasgow as well.
Key Points
- Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Tulika Maan provisionally suspended by NADA.
- Suspension due to three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.
- Maan withdrawn from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where she was a strong medal prospect.
- Another judoka, Arun Kumar, also withdrawn for failing an out-of-competition dope test.
- The Indian judo team's departure for Glasgow is scheduled for July 27, with competitions starting July 31.