Home  » Sports » Judoka Kapil Parmar Wins Bronze At Asian Para Games

Judoka Kapil Parmar Wins Bronze At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: October 19, 2026 16:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian judoka Kapil Parmar clinched a bronze medal in the men's J1 -70kg category at the Asian Para Games, showcasing resilience and adding to his impressive para-sports career.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian judoka Kapil Parmar secured a bronze medal in the men's J1 -70kg category at the Asian Para Games on Monday.
  • Parmar defeated Indonesia's Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi in the playoff bout, winning 1-0 with an Ippon.
  • Kapil expressed gratitude for the bronze, despite aiming for gold, noting it's his first medal in a long time.
  • The J1 classification signifies severe visual impairments, including total blindness, under which Kapil competes.

Indian judoka Kapil Parmar claimed a bronze medal in the men's J1 -70kg category of the Asian Para Games after beating Indonesia's Ahnaf Rafli Shidqi in the playoff bout in Nagoya on Monday.

Kapil, who won a silver in the previous edition of the Games, fought for bronze this time after going down in the semi-final to another Indonesian Junaedi 0-1.

 

In the playoff, Kapil prevailed 1-0 after managing one Ippon (the highest scoring move in judo that wins the match instantly).

Parmar's Journey To Bronze

The contest lasted just over a minute.

"I came here with the intent of winning gold but ended with a bronze. Fortune was not with me today as far as gold is concerned but I am grateful for this bronze. I have worked very hard and this is the first medal that I have in a long time," said an emotionally overwhelmed Kapil, whose mother has not been keeping well for a while.

The J1 classification covers severe visual impairments ranging from total blindness to minimal light perception.

Kapil had won a bronze in the 2024 Paralympics and was a gold-winner at the 2019 Commonwealth Championships.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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