Indian Judoka Ashmita Dey Advances To Bronze Medal Bout At Asian Games

Indian judoka Ashmita Dey has made significant progress at the Asian Games, securing a spot in the bronze medal contest in the women's 48kg category.

IMAGE: India's Asmita Dey in action against Kazakhstan's Abiba Abuzhakynova in the Judo women's 48kg quarter-final at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points Indian judoka Ashmita Dey advanced to the bronze medal contest at the Asian Games in the women's 48kg category.

Dey secured her spot by winning the repechage round against Ka Lee Wong of Hong Kong China with a 4-0 golden score.

She is scheduled to compete against Narantsetseg Ganbaatar of Mongolia for the bronze medal later on Wednesday.

Ashmita Dey had previously won a gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Her journey included a victory over Vietnam's Ngoc Chi Ha in the round of 16 before a quarterfinal loss to Kazakhstan's Abiba Abuzhakynova.

Indian judoka Ashmita Dey on Wednesday progressed to the bronze medal contest in the women's 48kg category by winning her repechage round against Hong Kong China's Ka Lee Wong at the Asian Games here.

Ashmita's Path To Bronze

Ashmita defeated Wong by yoko with a 4-0 golden score.

Ashmita, who won the gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, will take on Narantsetseg Ganbaatar of Mongolia in the bronze medal tie at the Aichi International Arena later on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Ashmita had defeated Vietnam's Ngoc Chi Ha via ippon in the round of 16, before going down in the quarterfinals against finalist Kazakhstan's Abiba Abuzhakynova by ippon.

Ippon is a move in which a judoka throws their opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on their back.