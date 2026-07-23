Commonwealth Games: Indian Judoka Arun Kumar Withdrawn After Dope Test

Indian judoka Arun Kumar has been provisionally suspended by NADA and withdrawn from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games after failing an out-of-competition dope test, impacting India's contingent.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian judoka Arun Kumar has been withdrawn from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

The withdrawal follows his failure of an out-of-competition dope test.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has issued a provisional suspension to Arun Kumar.

Arun Kumar, who competes in the -73kg category, recently participated in the Qingdao Grand Prix.

India's overall contingent size for the Commonwealth Games is now reduced to 124.

Indian judoka Arun Kumar has been withdrawn from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games after failing an out of competition dope test.

Arun, who competes in the -73kg category, had competed in the Qingdao Grand Prix last month. He has been handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

"The notification for suspension has come. We have to withdraw him," a well-placed source in the federation told PTI.

India had originally approved a 14-strong judo team, featuring seven men and an equal number of women. The overall contingent size is now down to 124.

The judo contingent is yet to leave for Glasgow as their competition begins from July 31.