Bellingham Urges England Fans To Maintain Unity

Following England's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final exit, star midfielder Jude Bellingham shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

IMAGE: England's Jude Bellingham looks dejected after the match against Argentina at Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US on Wednesday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Jude Bellingham thanked England supporters for their unwavering backing throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026.

England's World Cup campaign ended with a 2-1 semi-final loss to defending champions Argentina.

Bellingham urged fans to carry forward the unity and love demonstrated during the tournament.

The Real Madrid star was England's top scorer in the tournament with six goals and one assist.

He played a pivotal role in guiding the Three Lions to the semi-finals.

England star Jude Bellingham thanked supporters for their unwavering backing following the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, urging fans to carry forward the unity shown throughout the tournament.

England's World Cup campaign ended after a 2-1 semi-final defeat to defending champions Argentina on Wednesday in Atlanta. Despite taking an early lead, England conceded an equaliser through Enzo Fernandez before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send Argentina into the final.

Bellingham's Heartfelt Message To Supporters

'Was really struggling to find the right words for yesterday and the last few weeks but this pretty much hits the nail on the head from our driver in Kansas. Thank you for the unbelievable support from back home and to those who spent their hard earned money to travel to America and get behind us. Don't let the unity and love we've seen in our country end with this campaign. When we're together we can achieve big things... And we will! Love yous!" Bellingham wrote.

Bellingham's Stellar World Cup Performance

Bellingham had an outstanding FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, finishing as the team's top scorer with six goals and one assist in seven matches.

The Real Madrid star played a pivotal role in guiding the Three Lions to the semi-finals, including braces against Mexico and Norway in the play-off stages.