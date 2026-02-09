Jr World Cup gold medallist shooter Sambhaji Patil killed in car accident

IMAGE: Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

International shooter Sambhaji Patil, a gold medallist in the 2016 Junior World Cup, was killed on Monday when his car hit a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.



He was 27.



The incident occurred around 10am when Patil was travelling in a car driven by his friend, who is also a shooter, to Gujarat for shooting practice, an official said.



A resident of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Patil was

seated next to the driver's seat while Yash Choudhary was at the wheel."The car, which was speeding, rammed into a truck from the left side while attempting to overtake it," the official said, adding that Patil sustained serious injuries.He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said, adding that Choudhary was injured in the incident.Patil's family members reached the hospital in the evening. His last rites will be performed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.A case of accidental death has been registered at Manor police station in Palghar, he said.

Patil had won a gold medal in the 25-metre standard pistol shooting category in the Junior World Cup in Azerbaijan in 2016.



He secured 23rd position in the world championship in the same category in 2017.



As per the International Shooting Sports Federation's (ISSF) website, Patil was trained by ace shooter Jaspal Rana, who was his national coach.