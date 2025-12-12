HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jr Women's Hockey WC: India lose to Spain; finish 10th

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 12, 2025 12:30 IST

Photograph: Hockey India

India ended a disappointing 10th in the FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Spain in their final classification match, in Santiago.

Kanika Siwach (41st minute) was the sole goal-scorer for India, while Natalia Vilanova (16th) and Esther Canales (36th) netted one each for Spain at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped in the 9th/10th place play-off.

It was a cagey yet entertaining first quarter as Spain were through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat but India's Nidhi heroically stepped out and made two back-to-back saves to keep the scores level.

In the 14th minute, Spain were awarded the first penalty corner of the match, which was again denied by Nidhi.

In the early moments of the second quarter, Spain launched a quick counterattack as Sara Carmona Ramos dribbled skill-fully around the circle and played a pass inside, successfully deflected by Natalia Vilanova (16') into the net to claim the lead.

India had a couple of bright chances in

the following minutes but Spain hardly made any mistakes and didn't give any penalty corner to maintain their advantage.

In the 36th minute, India had a brief moment of celebration as Sonam did well to intercept a pass and score with a powerful strike. However, the goal was cancelled after Spain took a successful video referral.

Unfortunately for India, in the same minute, Spain won and converted a penalty corner, thanks to a flick from Canales as they increased their advantage to two goals.

In the 41st minute, India won two successive penalty corners as Siwach beat the Spanish goalkeeper with her strike and delivered a goal for India to reduce the deficit and conclude an eventful third quarter.

 

In the last quarter, India upped the intensity, pushed ahead in numbers and gave it their all to create maximum chances and test Spain's goalkeeper.

They came extremely close to scoring again as Ishika unleashed a powerful backhand shot that beat the goalkeeper. However, it was stopped by a defender on the goal-line, denying India the equaliser.

Thereafter, Spain fell back and ensured they defended their slim lead till the clock ran out.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
