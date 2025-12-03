HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Jr Women's Hockey WC: India go down to Germany

Jr Women's Hockey WC: India go down to Germany

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 03, 2025 23:59 IST

x

Women's hockey

IMAGE: India women suffered their first defeat in the FIH Junior World Cup, losing to Germany. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Hina Bano scored the lone goal as the Indian junior women's hockey team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Germany in its second match at the FIH Junior Women's World Cup campaign, in Santiago on Wednesday.

Lena Frerichs (5'), Annika Schönhoff (52') and Martina Reisenegger (59') got on the scoresheet for Germany.

Pressing high up the field, Germany pushed India onto the back foot in the opening exchanges and earned a penalty stroke in the fifth minute. Lena Frerichs (5') made no mistake from the spot, handing her side a 1-0 lead.

Despite the early setback, India gradually settled into their rhythm and began to create opportunities of their own. However, they were unable to find the finishing touch needed to draw level in the first quarter.

The intensity of the game didn't drop in the second quarter with India pushing forward in the hunt of the leveller.

With penetrative counter attacks, they kept knocking on the door with Manisha creating the most notable opportunity, making a brilliant run to create a fantastic opportunity that went down in vain.

With another penalty stroke, Germany had the opportunity to double their lead towards the end of the second half. Lena Frerichs failed to convert on that occasion, ending the first half at 1-0.

India began the second half on the front foot, adding some impetus to their attack and making inroads into the German penalty area.

Keeping some possession, they nearly found the equaliser from a Penalty Corner but the crucial goal continued to elude them. After an intense three quarters, the tempo of the game dropped slightly with India still only trailing by a goal as they headed into the final quarter.

 

There was a sense of urgency from the Indians as they continued to push for a goal that would level the scores. They came close from another Penalty Corner but couldn't quite find the back of the net.

Germany eventually doubled their lead with Annika Schönhoff (52') scoring a tap-in. With time running out, India responded courtesy Hina Bano (58') converting through a timely touch from a Penalty Corner.

The hopes of a comeback were short-lived though, as Martina Reisenegger (59') scored a third for Germany, giving them all three points in this contest.

India will next play Ireland on December 5.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Dictatorial style' reason for Harendra's resignation?
'Dictatorial style' reason for Harendra's resignation?
The Hundred side Oval Invincibles renamed MI London
The Hundred side Oval Invincibles renamed MI London
Rahul blames toss, dew after four-wicket loss to SA
Rahul blames toss, dew after four-wicket loss to SA
How Kohli's back-to-back tons couldn't stop SA
How Kohli's back-to-back tons couldn't stop SA
PIX: Markram century helps SA ace steep chase vs India
PIX: Markram century helps SA ace steep chase vs India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Why Rahul Was Looking for Priyanka Outside Parliament - A Heartwarming Moment0:25

Why Rahul Was Looking for Priyanka Outside Parliament - A...

WATCH: Virtual Tour of India's Longest Train Route0:35

WATCH: Virtual Tour of India's Longest Train Route

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in Effortless Pink Glam at Mumbai Airport1:00

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in Effortless Pink Glam at Mumbai...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO