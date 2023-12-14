News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Jr Hockey WC: Penalty woes crush India's hopes in semis

Jr Hockey WC: Penalty woes crush India's hopes in semis

Source: PTI
December 14, 2023 18:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hockey

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X

Penalty corner struggles persisted for India as they failed to convert any of their 12 shots, resulting in a 1-4 defeat to a clinical Germany in the semifinal of the junior men's hockey World Cup on Thursday.

Six-time champions Germany, in contrast, capitalised on their two penalty corners, securing a convincing victory. The Indian team faces a need for introspection, given the inability to score from numerous penalty corners in a crucial stage of the tournament.

Ben Hasbach scored twice, with goals in the eighth (field goal) and 30th minute (penalty corner), giving Germany a 2-1 lead at halftime. Sudeep Chirmako (11th) managed the lone goal for India with a field effort.

 

Germany extended their lead with a precise penalty corner conversion by Glander Paul (41st), while Florian Sperling's 58th-minute field strike sealed the win. Last edition runners-up Germany will face the winner of the other semifinal between France and Spain in the final, while India will compete for the bronze medal on Saturday.

Despite an evenly contested first quarter, India struggled to convert penalty corners. Chirmako's goal was a bright spot, but India's failure to convert any of the four penalty corners in the second quarter proved costly.

Germany seized the opportunity and scored from a penalty corner, further extending their lead in the third quarter with another goal from Paul. Sperling's strike two minutes from the final hooter secured Germany's victory.

The Indian junior men's team has now suffered five consecutive losses to Germany this year, including a defeat in the 2021 edition semifinals in Bhubaneswar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Putin casts shadow over Russia's participation
Putin casts shadow over Russia's participation
Cameron Green Suffers From Kidney Disease
Cameron Green Suffers From Kidney Disease
Shami nominated for Arjuna Award
Shami nominated for Arjuna Award
Dark-fibre case: Sebi penalty against NSE quashed
Dark-fibre case: Sebi penalty against NSE quashed
Govt-Oppn clash over security breach, 14 MPs suspended
Govt-Oppn clash over security breach, 14 MPs suspended
Godrej Consumer starts price war in liquid detergents
Godrej Consumer starts price war in liquid detergents
PIX: Shubha, Jemimah lead charge vs England on Day 1
PIX: Shubha, Jemimah lead charge vs England on Day 1

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Is The Military Giving Up On Cricket?

Is The Military Giving Up On Cricket?

Rohit Celebrates 'Best Partnership'

Rohit Celebrates 'Best Partnership'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances