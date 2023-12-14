Jr Hockey WC: Penalty woes crush India's hopes in semis

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X

Penalty corner struggles persisted for India as they failed to convert any of their 12 shots, resulting in a 1-4 defeat to a clinical Germany in the semifinal of the junior men's hockey World Cup on Thursday.

Six-time champions Germany, in contrast, capitalised on their two penalty corners, securing a convincing victory. The Indian team faces a need for introspection, given the inability to score from numerous penalty corners in a crucial stage of the tournament.

Ben Hasbach scored twice, with goals in the eighth (field goal) and 30th minute (penalty corner), giving Germany a 2-1 lead at halftime. Sudeep Chirmako (11th) managed the lone goal for India with a field effort.

Germany extended their lead with a precise penalty corner conversion by Glander Paul (41st), while Florian Sperling's 58th-minute field strike sealed the win. Last edition runners-up Germany will face the winner of the other semifinal between France and Spain in the final, while India will compete for the bronze medal on Saturday.

Despite an evenly contested first quarter, India struggled to convert penalty corners. Chirmako's goal was a bright spot, but India's failure to convert any of the four penalty corners in the second quarter proved costly.

Germany seized the opportunity and scored from a penalty corner, further extending their lead in the third quarter with another goal from Paul. Sperling's strike two minutes from the final hooter secured Germany's victory.

The Indian junior men's team has now suffered five consecutive losses to Germany this year, including a defeat in the 2021 edition semifinals in Bhubaneswar.