Chinappa, Senthilkumar Reach Asian Games Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Indian squash veterans Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar have successfully progressed to the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the Asian Games, showcasing strong performances from the national contingent.

Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Key Points Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

The Indian pair defeated Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz in straight games.

They will next face the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the quarterfinals.

Other Indian players like Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, and Veer Chotrani are also competing in singles events.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the Asian Games after beating fellow Indians Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz in straight games, here on Thursday.

Indian Duo Secures Quarterfinal Berth

The Asian Championships bronze-medal winning Indian pair defeated Suraj-Shameena 11-7 11-10 in the all-Indian last-16 clash. The Indian duo will next face the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Later in the day, Tanvi Khanna will take on Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Yhann, while Anahat Singh will face Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Iynn in their respective women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

In the men's singles, Abhay Singh will face Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri, while Veer Chotrani will take on Malaysia's Sanjay Jeeva.