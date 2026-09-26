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Chinappa And Senthilkumar Clinch Asian Games Squash Bronze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 26, 2026 09:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian squash stars Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar have clinched a bronze medal in the Asian Games mixed doubles, showcasing their competitive spirit in a thrilling semifinal encounter.

Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Key Points

  • Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar won a bronze medal in mixed doubles squash at the Asian Games.
  • The Indian duo lost a close semifinal match (2-1) to Hong Kong's Tang Ming Hong and Lee Ka Yi.
  • The defeat came after an intense three-game battle, with two games decided by a single point.
  • This medal is Joshna Chinappa's sixth at the Asian Games, adding to her impressive career tally.
  • India had secured a medal by reaching the semifinals, defeating the Philippines pair.

India's Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar settled for the bronze medal after suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Hong Kong's Tang Ming Hong and Lee Ka Yi in the semifinals of the mixed doubles squash competition at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The duo of Joshna and Senthilkumar lost (2-1) 11-10 2-11 11-10 after an intense three gamer at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.

 

Intense Semifinal Battle

After a tight first game in which Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong edged the Indians, Joshna and Senthilkumar bounced back in style to claim the second game. However, in another extremely close affair, the players from Hong Kong kept their composure to emerge winners and enter the final of the event.

The Indians had assured themselves of a medal by progressing to the semifinals with a win over David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines on Friday.

It is the sixth Asian Games medal for 40-year-old Joshna. She already has a haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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