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Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar Guarantee Asian Games Medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 07:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian squash stars Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar have assured India of another medal at the Asian Games by powerfully advancing to the mixed doubles semifinals, marking a significant milestone for Chinappa's illustrious career.

Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Photograph: Joshna Chinappa/Instagram

Key Points

  • Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the mixed doubles squash semifinals at the Asian Games.
  • The Indian pair secured a dominant 11-3, 11-5 victory over the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado.
  • Their progression guarantees India at least a bronze medal in the event.
  • This achievement marks Joshna Chinappa's sixth career Asian Games medal.
  • They are set to compete against Hong Kong's Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang in the upcoming semifinals.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar assured themselves of medal in the mixed doubles squash event by progressing to the semifinals with a win over David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines at the Asian Games here on Friday.

The Indians took less than half an hour to register a dominant 11-3 11-5 win in the quarterfinal.

 

They will take on Hong Kong's Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang in the semifinals on Saturday.

It is the sixth Asian Games medal for 40-year-old Joshna. She already has a haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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