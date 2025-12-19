Joshna backs teen Anahat for Olympic medal

IMAGE: Joshna Chinappa and Anahat Singh were a part of India's squad, which made history by securing its first-ever Squash World Cup title by blanking Hong Kong in the final this week Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Indian veteran squash player Joshna Chinappa heaped praises on teen sensation Anahat Singh, saying that she has "all the makings of a top player" and said she would be genuinely happy to see her get her hands on an Olympic medal as the sport makes its debut at the grandest event of them all during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Both Joshna and Anahat were a part of India's squad, which made history by securing its first-ever Squash World Cup title by blanking Hong Kong in the final this week.

Speaking about Anahat, as quoted by Olympics.com, Joshna said she was able to use her experience as a veteran to assess Anahat's ability to control matches and become a future star.

"Having spent years at the highest level, you learn to identify who belongs there. You sense it early - the composure, the confidence, the way she (Anahat Singh) controls matches," said Joshna.

Joshna's conviction about Anahat only strengthened after she played a crucial role in guiding a young, inexperienced Indian side to its maiden Squash World Cup title. The veteran, a two-time Asian champion and a former world number 10, watched Anahat from close quarters and pointed out how the 17-year-old "already thinks like a winner".

"She has all the makings of India's top squash player. The team (at the Squash World Cup) was inexperienced but fearless. Anahat stood out because she already thinks like a winner," she added.

Joshna said that it is her mental clarity, calmness under the most dire situations and willingness to stay brave no matter what that really stand out, and she sees a bit of her own journey in her. Joshna was also at a point, the youngest national champion for India at the age of 14.

"When I watch her, I see parts of my own early journey. I understand what it means to grow up quickly in this sport," she added.

Joshna, who has been beaten by Anahat thrice this year, believes that the youngster will go on to have excellent longevity, and she accepts a change of guard gracefully.

"That is how the sport moves forward," Chinappa said. "The next generation has to challenge the present. If she continues on this path, I would genuinely be happy to see her win an Olympic medal for India. It is a medal our country has been waiting for, and she has the temperament for that stage," she said.

Also, Joshna remains optimistic about playing in the Olympics, currently 39 and in her early 40s by the time the marquee event arrives. However, a gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan next year remains her immediate priority.

"If given the chance, I would still love to be part of the Indian team at LA 2028," Joshna said. "As long as I am competing, I want to compete with purpose...my immediate dream is an Asian Games gold," she added.