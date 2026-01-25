HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Josh Hoey shatters 28-year-old 800m indoor world record

Josh Hoey shatters 28-year-old 800m indoor world record

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 25, 2026 10:07 IST

x

American Josh Hoey stormed to a new men’s 800m short track world record in Boston.

Josh Hoey of the US

IMAGE: Josh Hoey clocked 1:42.50 to shatter the record at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

American Josh Hoey shattered the men's 800 metres short track world record at the Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Saturday, clocking 1:42.50 to break a mark that stood for over 28 years.

Hoey took 0.17 seconds off the previous record of 1:42.67 set by Denmark's Wilson Kipketer at the World Indoor Championships in Paris in 1997, adding another highlight to a breakout indoor season that included a world 600m short track best set in Boston seven weeks ago.

 

Already the second-fastest indoor 800m runner of all time after setting a North American record 1:43.24 at last year's U.S. Indoor Championships in New York, Hoey was paced by his brother Jaxson and surged clear late to win by more than two seconds.

Jaxson led him through 200 metres in 24.81 and 400 in 50.21 before stepping aside, with Hoey passing 600 in 1:16.19 and holding on until the line.

"We did a lot of pacing work," Hoey was quoted as saying by World Athletics. "Just kind of kept steadily improving, taking it week-by-week, block-by-block, and we were able to make this work."

Earlier on the card, American Hobbs Kessler set a 2000m short track world best of 4:48.79 to beat the previous mark of 4:49.99 set by Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele almost 19 years ago.

US distance runner Grant Fisher, the world short track 3000m record-holder, finished second in 4:49.48.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Mbappe takes Real Madrid to top; Bayern lose
PIX: Mbappe takes Real Madrid to top; Bayern lose
'You can't separate politics from sport'
'You can't separate politics from sport'
EPL PIX: Bournemouth bury Liverpool; Spurs draw at Burnley
EPL PIX: Bournemouth bury Liverpool; Spurs draw at Burnley
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka sees off Mboko to reach quarters
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka sees off Mboko to reach quarters
Captain Surya Is Back And How!
Captain Surya Is Back And How!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

Heavy Snow Blocks Highway, Strands Tourists in Manali2:09

Heavy Snow Blocks Highway, Strands Tourists in Manali

Watch: Manali Transforms into a Breathtaking Snow Paradise3:03

Watch: Manali Transforms into a Breathtaking Snow Paradise

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white saree1:19

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white saree

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO