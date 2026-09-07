Mourinho: No Added Pressure for Champions League Glory at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has publicly stated he feels no additional pressure to secure the Champions League title in his second spell, ahead of their crucial opener against Serie A champions Inter Milan, despite the trophy eluding him during his first tenure.

IMAGE: Jose Mourinho will look to help end Real Madrid's two-year trophy-less spell as they commence their Champions League campaign at home against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Tuesday. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Key Points Jose Mourinho asserts he feels no additional pressure to win the Champions League in his second spell at Real Madrid, separating it from his previous tenure.

Mourinho highlighted Real Madrid's improved Champions League performance since his first stint, noting their six titles in just over a decade.

The manager stressed the importance of 'stability' and 'structure' for Real Madrid to achieve greatness, especially after a recent 1-0 defeat in LaLiga.

Kylian Mbappe, also questioned, maintained that the dressing room atmosphere is 'the same as last year' despite a new coach.

Real Madrid, 15-time European champions, are under pressure to secure a major trophy this season after two barren years, coinciding with Mbappe's arrival.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho said he was not feeling any added pressure to win the Champions League in his second spell at the club ahead of their opener against Serie A champions Inter Milan on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Champions League is the only trophy that evaded Mourinho during his first stint at Real Madrid.

Mourinho's Perspective on Past and Present

"No, it is two different spells," he said when asked if he was in debt to the club. "When I left in 2013, we won what we won and lost what we lost, and we gave it our all. And that was that. What I need to do now has nothing to do with the past."

"Back in 2010, we weren't even reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League and it had been ages since we'd played in a semi-final. Now we've won six Champions Leagues in a little over a decade."

Addressing Recent Setbacks and Stability

All eyes will be on how Real respond to their first setback of Mourinho's second spell -- a 1-0 defeat by Real Betis in LaLiga on Friday. "We want to win every match, every competition, but you have to work to accomplish stability. Stability. Stability ... Structure ... "

"So Real Madrid need to reach that stability that is so important to achieve something great. But Real Madrid are Real Madrid, you need to win here no matter what."

Mbappe on Team Atmosphere and Future

Mourinho was willing to talk at length before a more tense round of questions for Kylian Mbappe. The France forward was asked several times about his relationship with Vinicius Jr and the atmosphere in the Real dressing room. "What does an improvement in the dressing room mean?" Mbappe said when asked if there had been a change from last year. "Do you have the feeling that something wasn't right last year? No, it's the same as last year. It's true we have a different coach, but it's the same."

The 15-times European champions will be looking to win the Champions League for the first time since 2024 but are under pressure to perform this term after two seasons without a major trophy, which have coincided with Mbappe's arrival at the club.