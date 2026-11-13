Joost Luiten Takes Early Lead At DP World Tour Championship

Joost Luiten, the final qualifier, has sensationally taken a one-shot lead at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai with a stellar five-under 67, positioning himself for a potential PGA Tour card next season.

Photograph: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Joost Luiten fired a five-under 67, his lowest round at the Earth Course since 2016, to secure a one-shot lead after the opening round.

Luiten, who was the last man to earn his place in the 50-man field, is currently projected as high as fourth, which could guarantee him a PGA Tour card next season.

Jacob Skov Olesen is one shot behind Luiten with a four-under 68, and is one of nine players who could become the season-long champion if he wins the tournament this week.

Rory McIlroy is a shot further back with an opening 69, needing to finish solo fourth or higher to have a chance at matching Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Order of Merit titles.

Joost Luiten fired his lowest round at the Earth Course since 2016 to earn a one-shot lead over Jacob Skov Olesen after the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship here.

Luiten's Strong Start In Dubai

As the last man to earn his place in the 50-man field, Luiten got the DP World Tour Championship under way with the opening tee shot and quickly set the pace on his way to a five-under 67.

Heading into this week at 56th on the Race to Dubai Rankings, the Dutchman admitted he had nothing to lose as he strung together seven birdies and two bogeys and is currently projected as high as fourth.

Following an opening par, Luiten made back-to-back birdies at the second and third holes and another at the fifth to move out in front of playing partner Victor Perez, who had also made two birdies in his first three holes.

The six-time DP World Tour winner then capped off an opening nine of 31 with back-to-back birdies to reach five-under at the turn, before bouncing back from bogeys at the 11th and 12th holes with another gain at the 13th. A final birdie of the day at the last led him to an opening 67.

While Luiten isn't in the running for the Race to Dubai title, he is currently projected to move as high as fourth, which would guarantee him one of the 10 cards offering dual membership on the PGA Tour next season.

Olesen's Race To Dubai Challenge

Another player with plenty to play for this week is Olesen, who also birdied his final hole of the day to card a four-under par 68.

One shot behind Luiten following a front-nine 31, Olesen briefly held a share of the lead after a birdie at the 11th before handing back shots at both the 12th and 15th to sit two behind heading to the last hole.

At 10th in the Race to Dubai, Olesen is one of nine players who could end this week as the season-long champion, though he does need to win the tournament to have a chance at scooping both honours this week.

McIlroy And Other Contenders

Rory McIlroy headlines a group one shot further back, alongside Perez, Gregorio De Leo, Freddy Schott and Francesco Laporta, having made a birdie on his final hole to card an opening 69.

McIlroy needs to finish solo fourth or higher to have a chance of overtaking Chacarra and matching Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Order of Merit titles.

The six-time Major winner mixed five birdies with two bogeys during his opening round, and had a chance for eagle at the last - which would have moved him into a tie for second and to the top of the projected rankings - but his effort came up short.

Race to Dubai leader Chacarra, who is making just his second appearance at the season finale, had mixed fortunes on day one, making four birdies and four bogeys for a level par 72.

Key Moments And Player Reactions

Elsewhere, Kota Kaneko was named Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year as the sole Rookie to make it to the final event of the season, while Niklas Norgaard made a hole-in-one at the par three 13th to walk away with one million Emirates Skywards Miles.

Luiten said, "Good opening round, had a great front 9, you know, 5-under after 9, and then you hope you can push on. But the wind picked up, and I made two annoying bogeys on 11 and 12, which especially on 11 wasn't really needed. But, you know, it happens in these conditions.

"And I'm quite happy finishing 5-under because coming in it's tricky. Well, the wind picked up, and there's just a couple of really tricky holes on there. Like 12, 15, 16, 17, 18 are just tricky holes into the wind. So, you know, you've got to hit some good shots there and keep it in the fairway.

"I said to my caddie, bro, we can only go up this week, you know? We're last in, we've got nothing to lose, so let's go for it. And it worked out so far."