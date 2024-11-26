Jolly-Gopichand earn place at BWF World Tour Finals

IMAGE: Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be the only Indians at the BWF Tour Finals. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Commonwealth Games bronze medal winning pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be the sole Indian representatives at the BWF World Tour Finals 2024, having secured a place in the women's doubles category as per the updated BWF rankings released on Tuesday.

Despite an early exit in the second round of the China Masters, Treesa and Gayatri's consistent performances throughout the season earned them a spot among the top eight ranking pairs for the prestigious year-end tournament.

Their best performances this year include semifinal finishes at the Singapore Open and Macau Open, although they fell short of reaching the finals in both the events.

At the China Masters, the pair faced a tough challenge in the pre-quarterfinals, losing 16-21, 11-21 to the world No. 1 duo of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning.

"I think it is a blissful feeling to participate in such a prestigious tournament. We have watched all the top players compete in this event on TV, so to actually be one to qualify and participate is incredible. I mean, we feel so lucky and happy to have been selected for Hangzhou," Treesa told PTI.

"It is not a knockout tournament; it has a group stage, and we will look to give our best against the top players."

India's PV Sindhu remains the only Indian player to have won the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals in 2018.