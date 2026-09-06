John Abraham: ISL's Club-Led Model Will Transform Indian Football

Discover how the Indian Super League is set for a monumental transformation with a new club-led structure, as Northeast United owner John Abraham predicts a "paradigm shift" that could elevate Indian football to new heights.

IMAGE: Owner of ISL club NorthEast United FC, John Abraham. Photograph: X

Key Points The upcoming ISL season (2026-27) is expected to be a turning point for Indian football, shifting to a club-led domestic structure.

John Abraham, Northeast United owner, believes this new model will lead to a "paradigm shift" and make football as popular as cricket in India.

The AIFF has handed over commercial rights of the ISL to clubs for four years, with administrative and regulatory functions remaining with the federation.

Northeast United FC, under John Abraham's ownership, aims to win the ISL title this season after consecutive Durand Cup victories.

The 2026-27 ISL season will feature a traditional home-and-away format with 13 competing teams, and a play-off for the ISL Cup.

Northeast United owner John Abraham is hoping that the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season beginning October 10 will be a turning point for the country's football, as it marks a shift towards a new club-led domestic structure for the first time.

The 2026-27 season of the ISL, which will run through May next year, will return to its traditional home-and-away format for a marathon 163-match eight-month league. Last season, the ISL was played in a truncated single-leg format in a short window after being delayed by administrative and commercial uncertainty. There will effectively be no relegation this season from among the 13 competing clubs, with Diamond Harbour FC to be treated automatically relegated after failing to pay their mandatory participation fee.

ISL Embraces Club-Led Model for Future Growth

Amid the buzz of franchise owners taking a more active role in shaping the league's direction, Abraham reaffirmed his belief that the ISL is entering a new era, one driven by the clubs themselves.

"Football will be the new cricket (in India) from this year, because the club owners have taken over the league. You will see a huge paradigm shift in Indian football from this season, and as one of the owners, I'm hoping to see that change," Abraham said, at the unveiling event of NEUFC's new official jersey.

"All the owners in the Indian Super League want football to do better in the country. We're all very cohesive as we want to make this work. So, we're hoping for the best," he said.

On July 8, the AIFF and ISL sides reached a landmark agreement, allowing the clubs to run a full-fledged top-tier competition of the country for at least two years. The AIFF handed over the commercial rights of the ISL to the clubs for four years. But there is an option for the clubs to exit it unilaterally after two years. The national federation accepted the club-led model of running the ISL while the administrative and regulatory functions remain with it.

Northeast United's Ambitions and Regional Impact

Further shedding light on the challenges of running an ISL club, Abraham said, "As a single owner competing with multi-billion-dollar corporations, we're punching above our weight. We're really proud of ourselves and our region. We've got Northeast into the main fold with partners like Reebok along with other public and private sector entities supporting us. That speaks about the confidence in the league and in the sport."

Abraham also reflected on his journey as the owner of NEUFC so far, while highlighting his team's ambitions for the future. With the Highlanders having clinched consecutive Durand Cup titles in 2024 and 2025, the team's owner is confident that they can clinch their elusive ISL title this season. "I really got teary-eyed because I get emotional about my club and I'm in love with my club. Not because of any vanity reasons, but it's because we worked really hard to stay afloat and to be here. We're very proud to be the club we are. We're looking forward to the ISL starting next month, and we are going to fight for the title."

The Bollywood actor also spoke about the impact his club has made beyond the football field and the role it has played in shaping the region. "I think today, Northeast United FC is not just a football team. We're a movement. The northeast has seen a lot of civil tension, but the only exception to every rule has been our football club, which has been a binding factor."

ISL 2026-27 Season Structure and Teams

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers' participation, as Jamshedpur FC's replacement, will also remain subject to the club fulfilling the necessary regulatory requirements and securing the required approvals. The team finishing on top of the table at the end of the league stage is crowned the Shield Winners, the official champions of the ISL, besides earning a slot in Asian competition. The play-off format will also make a comeback, with the top-six teams competing for the ISL Cup.

Thirteen teams are set to compete in the league, namely Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi. Diamond Harbour FC, who earned promotion to the ISL after winning the 2025-26 Indian Football League title, failed to fulfil the administrative fee requirement for the 2026-27 season and did not take up their promoted slot. In keeping with the promotion-and-relegation principle, they will not be eligible to earn points this season and will be placed at the bottom of the table by default. They will also lose their ISL status for 2027-28 and compete in the IFL that season.