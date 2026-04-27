Indian Rider Johann Emmanuel Clinches Qatar Superstock Title

Johann Emmanuel, a 19-year-old Indian rider, made history by winning the Qatar Superstock 600 Championship after a dominant performance in the final round.

Key Points Johann Emmanuel is the first Indian to win the Qatar Superstock 600 Championship.

The Chennai-based rider won both races in the final round to secure the title.

Emmanuel overcame a 200 kmph crash earlier in the season to win six out of ten races.

Johann Emmanuel beat championship leader Marton Belleli by 21 points.

Johann Emmanuel has become the first Indian to win the Qatar Superstock 600 Championship (QSTK) by topping both the races in the postponed final round here.

Johann Emmanuel's Road To Victory

The 19-year-old Chennai-based Johann, trailing championship leader Marton Belleli from Hungary by nine points going into the weekend's double-header, needed to win both races to seal the title and he delivered in a stunning fashion.

Qualifying second, Johann won both races, withstanding immense pressure to clinch the championship with a 21-point advantage. He finished the season with six wins out of 10 races, having endured a 200 kmph crash and three retirements due to mechanical issues.

Overcoming Challenges and Setbacks

Speaking after the races, Johann said: "It's an incredible feeling to secure my first international title in my debut season on a 600cc machine. I was thrilled after the race. Every bit of hard work and sacrifice was worth it. But this is just the beginning, and there's still a long way ahead."

Johann's journey to the title was far from straightforward. An early-season crash at 200 kmph could have derailed his campaign, but instead, it became a turning point. Emmanuel returned stronger, using the setback as motivation in his pursuit of the championship.