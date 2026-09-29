Indian Teen Joga Purty Shines In Asian Games Speed Climbing

Indian teenager Joga Purty has made a significant impact at the Asian Games, advancing to the women's speed climbing quarterfinals in her debut performance.

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Key Points Indian teenager Joga Purty secured a spot in the Asian Games women's speed climbing quarterfinals.

Purty, making her debut, achieved a best time of 7.28 seconds on the 15-metre wall.

The quarterfinals for the speed climbing event are scheduled for Wednesday.

Speed climbing is one of three climbing events, alongside lead and boulder, and became an Olympic sport in Tokyo 2020.

India has historically not won a medal in sport climbing at the Asian Games.

Indian teenager Joga Purty advanced to the quarterfinals of Asian Games women's speed climbing event after finishing ninth in the qualification round here on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from Jamshedpur, who is making her Games debut, recorded 7.28 seconds as her best time to climb the 15-metre wall at the Portmesse Nagoya Exhibition Hall. The quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday.

Qualification Highlights And Top Performers

China's Lijuan Deng topped the qualification with a Games Record of 6.23s, followed by South Korean Jimin Jeong, who clocked a best time of 6.25s.

Climbing features three events -- lead, boulder and speed. The Boulder race involves climbing low walls without ropes, lead competition is about scaling taller walls while clipped to ropes.

Understanding Speed Climbing And Its Significance

The speed competition is a race up a 15-metre wall with the fastest climber winning it.

After the individual races in the qualification rounds, the climbers will engage in a one-against-one battles in the knockout stage.

The sport has been a part of the Asiad only since 2018 and became an Olympic event in the Tokyo 2020 edition. India have never won a sport climbing medal in the Asian Games.