Fonseca, youngest Brazilian to win an ATP tournament!

Fonseca, youngest Brazilian to win an ATP tournament!

February 17, 2025 08:49 IST

Joao Fonseca

IMAGE: 18-year-old Joao Fonseca celebrates after winning the Argentina Open final against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in Buenos Aires, on Sunday. Photographs: Matias Baglietto/Reuters

Joao Fonseca became the youngest Brazilian to win an ATP tournament on Sunday after the 18-year-old captured the Argentina Open title with a 6-4, 7-6(1) win over home favourite Francisco Cerundolo.

Fonseca has established himself as one of the game's most exciting young talents with his victory at the ATP Next Gen Finals in Jeddah in December and his win over ninth seed Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open last month.

Joao Fonseca

He lost to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in five sets in the second round at Melbourne Park.

"It is a dream, I work every day for these moments. Playing a final away from home, in Argentina, is difficult," said Fonseca after denying fifth seed Cerundolo the title in front of a raucous crowd in Buenos Aires.

"It's very special and I've taken another step forward in my career and I'm closer to my dream of becoming world number one," he told a press conference.

Joao Fonseca

Fonseca also defeated Argentines Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Federico Coria and Mariano Navone in the earlier rounds before beating Serbian Laslo Djere in the last four.

Cerundolo had stunned top seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarter-finals before knocking out Spain's Pedro Martinez in the semis.

Joao Fonseca

 
Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
