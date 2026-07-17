Joakim Alexandersson Back As India U-17 Women's Head Coach For AFC Qualifiers

Swedish coach Joakim Alexandersson has been reappointed to lead the India U-17 women's national football team, aiming for qualification in the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2027 and building on recent historic achievements.

Photograph: AIFF/Instagram

Key Points Joakim Alexandersson returns as head coach for the India U-17 women's national football team.

The team is preparing for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers in October.

India is drawn in Group E with Malaysia, Syria, and Iraq for the qualifiers.

The objective is to qualify for back-to-back AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cups, building on a historic quarter-final finish.

An extensive scouting process, including the AIFF U17 Women's Youth League, is underway to identify new talent.

Sweden's Joakim Alexandersson has returned as head coach of the India U-17 women's national team, less than a year after his departure, as the squad begins preparation for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers in October. The first batch of 24 players reported for camp-cum-trials which began here on Wednesday.

India have been drawn in Group E alongside hosts Malaysia, Syria and Iraq for the qualifiers to be held from October 5 to 11. Players born on or after January 1, 2010, are eligible for the tournament.

Alexandersson's Return And Team Objectives

"Head coach Joakim Alexandersson has taken charge of the U17 women's team for the new qualification cycle. Pamela Conti, who coached the team in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026, departed at the end of her contract in May," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a release. Alexandersson guided the previous batch to qualification for the 2026 tournament after India beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in Bishkek in October last year. In January this year, the AIFF appointed Italian Pamela Conti to take charge of the team for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026.

Under Conti, less than three months ago, the U17 team created history by reaching the Asian Cup quarter-finals for the first time. "The current camp represents the first step in building on that historic achievement, with the objective of qualifying for back-to-back AFC U17 Women's Asian Cups for the first time," the AIFF said.

Ongoing Player Selection And Scouting

"While 24 players have initially reported to the camp, the selection process remains ongoing. Additional players are expected to join following further scouting across the country," it added. With Conti at the helm of the U17 side, Alexandersson was given charge of the U20 team in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 in which India were eliminated in the group stage.

Future Preparations And Talent Identification

Earlier this month, Alexandersson attended the Khelo India Performance Assessment Camp in New Delhi, where he assessed a number of young players. The Swede also visited the FIFA-AIFF Telangana Talent Academy in Hyderabad as part of the player identification process. The scouting process will continue during the inaugural AIFF U17 Women's Youth League 2026-27, which kicks off in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on July 18. Later this month, Alexandersson will travel to the competition to monitor performances and identify additional players for the national team camp. Further evaluations will take place over the coming weeks before the Young Tigresses' preliminary squad for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers is finalised and announced.