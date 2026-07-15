Top Seeds Chuah And Othman Triumph At HCL Squash Challenger

Top seeds Joachim Chuah of Malaysia and Rouqaia Othman of Egypt have emerged victorious, claiming the men's and women's titles at the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Joachim Chuah of Malaysia won the men's title at the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai.

Rouqaia Othman of Egypt secured the women's championship at the Chennai squash event.

Both Chuah and Othman were the top seeds in their respective categories, living up to their billing.

The tournament was held at the prestigious Indian Squash Academy in Chennai.

Joachim Chuah of Malaysia and Rouqaia Othman of Egypt, the top seeds in the men's and women's sections respectively, emerged champions in the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour-Chennai here on Wednesday.

At the Indian Squash Academy, Chuah defeated Egypt's Adham Roshdy in straight games 12-10, 11-7, 11-8 in the men's final.

Rouqaia edged out South Korean sixth seed Hwayeong Eum 11-6, 10-12, 19-21, 11-7, 11-8 for the women's title.