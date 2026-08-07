J&K Government To Make PGTI Golf Tournament An Annual Event

Discover how the Jammu and Kashmir government is transforming the region into India's premier golfing destination by making the PGTI golf tournament an annual fixture and establishing a world-class golf academy.

Key Points The J&K Open PGTI golf tournament will be an annual event, scheduled for the first week of August each year.

The government aims to establish Jammu and Kashmir as the golfing capital of India.

A world-class golf academy will be set up in J&K in a joint venture with DP World before the next tournament.

The Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) is recognised as an ideal venue for professional golfers.

Efforts will be made to boost prize money and attract more golfers to the annual event.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said that the PGTI golf tournament, J&K Open, that concluded on Friday, will be an annual event from here on and the effort is to make the union territory the golfing capital of the country.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here, J&K chief minister's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani said hosting the PGTI tournament is a big thing for the UT. "From the PGTI tournament, we felt that this course (RSGC) truly is the best course for a professional golfer. Hosting a PGTI tournament here is a matter of pride for us and a big milestone for our golf. PGTI, in my view, is for golf what BCCI is for cricket," he said.

Annual Golf Tournament Plans

Wani said the government wants to host bigger golf tournaments. "We will make it an annual event. PGTI and this DP World tournament, this will happen every year. And for this, more golfers are coming, we will have to give it a little more boost. Whatever we will have to do to increase the prize money, like give sponsors, we will definitely do that. But, you must put this in your calendar: every year in the first week of August, this PGTI event will be held here," he said.

Establishing A World-Class Golf Academy

The CM's advisor said the government will also set up a golf academy in J&K to promote the sport. "Our biggest desire is that there should be a golf academy here. We should not restrict it to only those players who can do it, who can afford it outside. We should open it for all, for school and college children, they should learn here. And I have full hope that it is going to happen. We will do a joint venture with the DP World, and this golf academy will definitely open here before the next tournament. This will be a world-class academy," he said.

J&K's Vision As India's Golf Capital

Wani also asserted that the government wants to make J&K the golf capital of the country. "I would again request you that in the next year's calendar, give us one of the nine big tournaments that you give to the rest of the country so that we can place J&K as the golf capital of India and this RSGC as the crown of that golfing circuit," he added.