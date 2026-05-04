J-K Lieutenant Governor Calls On Athletes To Promote 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan'

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is calling on athletes to champion the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan' and motivate young people to choose sports over drugs, fostering a healthier lifestyle.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha encourages athletes to promote 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan'.

Athletes are urged to inspire youth to reject drugs and embrace sports for a positive lifestyle.

The administration is committed to building a robust sporting culture in higher education.

All-India Inter-University Wushu Championship promotes unity, discipline, and national integration.

The Wushu Championship serves as a platform for cultural exchange and friendship among athletes.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called upon the athletes and sportspersons to act as ambassadors of 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan' and inspire the youth to shun drugs and embrace sports.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of All India Inter-University Wushu Championship at the University of Kashmir here, Sinha asked athletes to create a short video and share it on social media to spread awareness against substance abuse and inspire others to adopt sports and creative activities for a positive lifestyle.

Athletes As Role Models

"You are the role models for India's new generation. Your appeal will inspire the youth to walk on the right path," said Sinha.

The LG reiterated that the administration is committed to building a robust sporting culture across higher educational institutions, ensuring equal opportunities for every student to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

Promoting Unity Through Sports

Sinha said that the All-India Inter-University Wushu Championship is more than a sporting contest; it is a vibrant celebration of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' and serves as a powerful platform to promote unity in diversity, discipline, excellence, and national integration.

"This championship carries with it a responsibility to uphold and renew the essential spirit of sport that transcends competition and connects us to our highest aspirations as human beings.

"Let the Inter-University Wushu Championship at Kashmir University be remembered not only for the brilliance of the contests but for the bonds of friendship it forged, the barriers it broke, and the sense of one united, determined, compassionate Indian family it renewed. May every athlete continue to light the path forward for generations to come," he added.

Wushu Reflects Youth Resilience

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that the sport of wushu reflects the resilience of our youth. He stated that the championship serves as a platform for cultural exchange, where rivals become friends and mentors shape the future "heartbeat of India."

The championship has drawn participation of more than 150 Universities and over 1,000 athletes, bringing together top wushu talent from across the country. The event showcases both men's and women's competitions, reflecting the growing popularity and inclusivity of the sport at the university level.