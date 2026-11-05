Court Order Paves Way For JKFA Elections

The Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) is gearing up for crucial elections on November 25, a move mandated by a recent court order to ensure compliance with national sports governance standards and the AIFF constitution.

Key Points The Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) will hold fresh elections on November 25.

A court order last week directed the Sports Council to conduct the polls within three weeks.

The elections are crucial to align JKFA with the AIFF constitution and the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

A meeting of stakeholders on November 2, attended by AIFF delegates and over 150 football representatives, finalised the election date.

Former office-bearers Fayaz Ahmad Sofi and Abdul Majeed Kakroo were petitioners seeking these long-overdue elections.

The Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) will hold fresh elections on November 25 following a court order directing the Sports Council to conduct the polls.

The court of the 4th Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar, last week directed the Secretary of the Sports Council to hold elections for the JKFA within three weeks.

Why JKFA Elections Are Crucial

The election for a new executive body of the JKFA is necessary to bring the football governing body of the Union Territory in line with the AIFF constitution and the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, which came into force on January 1, 2026.

"The Hon'ble court has directed the Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, to appoint a returning officer for holding elections within three weeks," Advocate Sameer Hamid, who was representing petitioners Fayaz Ahmad Sofi and others, said.

Stakeholder Meeting And Election Process

Sofi, a former office-bearer of the association, said the Secretary of the Sports Council called a meeting of stakeholders on November 2, where the election date was decided.

"The meeting was attended by a delegation of the AIFF and more than 150 football stakeholders representing different District Football Associations, zones and football institutions from the Kashmir Valley and Jammu Province.

"During the consultative meeting, discussions were held regarding the election process, eligibility of voters and other relevant matters concerning the smooth and transparent conduct of elections," Sofi said.

Besides Sofi, former India player Abdul Majeed Kakroo was also a petitioner in the case filed in 2023 seeking the holding of long-overdue elections.