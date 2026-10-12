NorthEast United Edge Mohun Bagan In Thrilling ISL Opener

Jithin M S delivered a stunning stoppage-time winner for NorthEast United FC, securing a dramatic 1-0 victory over defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their thrilling Indian Super League season opener.

Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points NorthEast United FC secured a dramatic 1-0 victory against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their Indian Super League season opener on Monday.

Substitute Jithin M S scored the decisive goal in the 90+2nd minute, securing all three points for the Highlanders.

The match was a closely contested encounter with both teams creating opportunities and hitting the woodwork.

NorthEast United's goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh made crucial saves to keep his side in the contest.

The late strike ensured NorthEast United began their campaign with a valuable win over the defending champions from Kolkata.

Jithin M S struck deep into stoppage time as NorthEast United FC pulled off a dramatic 1-0 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their Indian Super League season opener here on Monday.

Introduced at the start of the second half, Jithin scored in the 90+2nd minute to hand the Highlanders all three points in a closely contested encounter at home.

First Half Action And Missed Chances

Both teams started aggressively, with NorthEast United creating an opportunity in the opening minute, only for Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith to thwart the hosts.

The visitors came close to taking the lead in the ninth minute when Lee Erwin's effort from a set-piece situation struck the woodwork.

Second Half Substitutions And Intensified Play

NorthEast United brought on Jithin for Asheer Akhtar at half-time, while Mohun Bagan introduced Manvir Singh in place of Chhangte.

Mohun Bagan continued to press after the break, but NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh made crucial saves to keep his side in the contest.

The visitors made a double change in the 59th minute, introducing Liston Colaco and Miguel Figueira for Sahal Samad and Erwin, respectively.

NorthEast United responded by bringing on Parthib Gogoi and Nikola for Macarton Nickson and Ethyan Gonzalez as they looked to inject fresh energy into their attack.

The hosts gradually gained momentum, with a cross finding Jithin in the 71st minute, but Mohun Bagan defender Mehtab Singh intervened to deny the forward a clear opportunity.

Alaeddine Ajaraie subsequently found the net with a long-range effort, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Dramatic Stoppage-Time Winner

NorthEast continued to push for a winner, with Nikola firing wide in the 83rd minute. Mohun Bagan nearly broke the deadlock four minutes later when substitute Suhail Bhat connected with a cross from Colaco, but his effort struck the woodwork.

With the match heading towards a draw, NorthEast United launched one final attack in stoppage time. Kaith saved the initial effort, but the ball rebounded off the post and Jithin reacted quickest to slot home in the 90+2nd minute, sending the home crowd into celebration.

The late strike proved decisive as NorthEast United began their campaign with a valuable victory over the defending champions from Kolkata.