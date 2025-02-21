HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Jiri Lehecka shocks Carlos Alcaraz in Doha

Jiri Lehecka shocks Carlos Alcaraz in Doha

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2025 10:20 IST

x

The Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in action during the Qatar Open quarter-final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, on Thursday.

IMAGE: The Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in action during the Qatar Open quarter-final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, on Thursday. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Jiri Lehecka knocked off top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday to advance to the semi-finals of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha.

The 23-year-old Czech trailed 4-2 in the third set before rallying to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

 

Jiri Lehecka is congratulated by Carlos Alcaraz after the match.

IMAGE: Jiri Lehecka is congratulated by Carlos Alcaraz after the match. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Lehecka struck eight aces and converted four of eight break chances to secure the first Top 3 win of his career.

Lehecka will play eighth-seeded Jack Draper of Great Britain, who rallied past Italy's Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Also advancing was No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia, a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(8), winner over No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia, who will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime won the first set 6-3 when No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia retired due to what he said was food poisoning.

Rio Open

Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina prevailed in a rematch from last week, beating Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-2 in the second round at Rio de Janeiro.

When the same two players faced off last week in Buenos Aires, Cerundolo prevailed 6-4, 6-4 en route to an appearance in the tournament final. This time, Cerundolo was able to turn the match around by facing just one break point in each of the final two sets and saving both.

In other second-round action, France's Alexandre Muller topped eighth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina 7-5, 7-6 (5); Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli eliminated Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur 6-4, 6-4; and Portugal's Jaime Faria defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

From Injury To Glory! Shami's Dream Run
From Injury To Glory! Shami's Dream Run
Why Is Gavaskar In Kasaragod?
Why Is Gavaskar In Kasaragod?
Defeat and fine: Pakistan's Champions Trophy disaster
Defeat and fine: Pakistan's Champions Trophy disaster
Europa: Dybala sends Roma through; Galatasaray exit
Europa: Dybala sends Roma through; Galatasaray exit
How Rahul Helped Gill Reach Ton
How Rahul Helped Gill Reach Ton

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Get Streetwise: 10 Most Gorgeous Avenues In The World

webstory image 2

11 Amazingly Tempting Bhindi Recipes

webstory image 3

Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 30,000

VIDEOS

Hamas returns bodies of 4 Israeli hostages3:10

Hamas returns bodies of 4 Israeli hostages

J&K authorities conduct census of migratory birds in wetlands of valley3:12

J&K authorities conduct census of migratory birds in...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat3:39

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD