KCL Team Jind Jaguars Renamed To Jhajjar Jaguars

The Kabaddi Champions League has officially approved the renaming of the Jind Jaguars franchise to Jhajjar Jaguars, aiming for a stronger regional identity ahead of KCL Season 2.

Key Points The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) officially approved the renaming of Jind Jaguars to Jhajjar Jaguars.

The name change was requested by the franchise management.

The KCL stated on Saturday that the renaming will not affect any existing franchise rights or obligations.

The revised name aims to establish a stronger association with the Jhajjar region.

The team's updated identity is for the upcoming KCL Season 2.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has officially approved the renaming of Jind Jaguars to Jhajjar Jaguars, following a request from the franchise management.

The name change will not affect any existing franchise rights or obligations, the KCL said in a statement on Saturday.

As the franchise prepares for KCL Season 2, the revised name aims to establish a stronger association with the Jhajjar region and reflect the team's updated identity.