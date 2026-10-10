KCL Team Jind Jaguars Renamed To Jhajjar Jaguars

The Kabaddi Champions League has officially approved the renaming of the Jind Jaguars franchise to Jhajjar Jaguars, aiming for a stronger regional identity ahead of KCL Season 2.
Key Points
- The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) officially approved the renaming of Jind Jaguars to Jhajjar Jaguars.
- The name change was requested by the franchise management.
- The KCL stated on Saturday that the renaming will not affect any existing franchise rights or obligations.
- The revised name aims to establish a stronger association with the Jhajjar region.
- The team's updated identity is for the upcoming KCL Season 2.
The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has officially approved the renaming of Jind Jaguars to Jhajjar Jaguars, following a request from the franchise management.
The name change will not affect any existing franchise rights or obligations, the KCL said in a statement on Saturday.
As the franchise prepares for KCL Season 2, the revised name aims to establish a stronger association with the Jhajjar region and reflect the team's updated identity.