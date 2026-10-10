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KCL Team Jind Jaguars Renamed To Jhajjar Jaguars

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 10, 2026 20:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Kabaddi Champions League has officially approved the renaming of the Jind Jaguars franchise to Jhajjar Jaguars, aiming for a stronger regional identity ahead of KCL Season 2.

Key Points

  • The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) officially approved the renaming of Jind Jaguars to Jhajjar Jaguars.
  • The name change was requested by the franchise management.
  • The KCL stated on Saturday that the renaming will not affect any existing franchise rights or obligations.
  • The revised name aims to establish a stronger association with the Jhajjar region.
  • The team's updated identity is for the upcoming KCL Season 2.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has officially approved the renaming of Jind Jaguars to Jhajjar Jaguars, following a request from the franchise management.

The name change will not affect any existing franchise rights or obligations, the KCL said in a statement on Saturday.

 

As the franchise prepares for KCL Season 2, the revised name aims to establish a stronger association with the Jhajjar region and reflect the team's updated identity.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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