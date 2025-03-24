HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Jimenez fires Mexico to historic Nations League win

Jimenez fires Mexico to historic Nations League win

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 24, 2025 10:02 IST

x

Mexico

IMAGE: Panama defender Edgardo Farina defends on Mexico forward Raul Jimenez in the second half during the Concacaf Nations League final at SoFi Stadium. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Raul Jimenez scored a brace, including a stoppage-time penalty, to give Mexico a 2-1 win over Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League final in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

Jimenez, who also had a brace in Mexico's semi-final win over Canada, stepped up to the penalty spot after a handball from Jose Cordoba and sent his shot into the top right corner for his second goal of the game.

With the win, Mexico are the first winner of the nascent tournament other than the United States after the Americans, who lost to Panama in this year's semi-final, won the first three editions in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

 

Jimenez put Mexico in front early when he bounced a header into the net from the left side in the eighth minute off a well-placed pass by Roberto Alvarado.

But Panama drew level with a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the first half when Adalberto Carrasquilla fired home from the spot with a shot right down the middle after a foul was called on Cecilio Waterman.

Mexico were pressing for much of the second half and Jimenez sealed the win shortly after play was briefly stopped and both teams players were brought to the side of the pitch after a homophobic chant from Mexico supporters continued even after an earlier in-stadium warning.

Earlier on Sunday, Canada beat the United States 2-1 in the third-place game with Jonathan David scoring the winner early in the second half when he sent his shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Canada struck first with a goal by Tani Oluwaseyi but the U.S. responded shortly after on a goal from Patrick Agyemang.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Remembering George Foreman
Remembering George Foreman
PIX: Portugal, Spain, Germany, France in Nations semis
PIX: Portugal, Spain, Germany, France in Nations semis
Chinese GP: Ferrari's Hamilton, Leclerc disqualified
Chinese GP: Ferrari's Hamilton, Leclerc disqualified
Top seeds Zverev, Sabalenka advance at Miami Open
Top seeds Zverev, Sabalenka advance at Miami Open
'For Families With Small Children, It Was Difficult'
'For Families With Small Children, It Was Difficult'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

AMAZING SONGS, Coming Up!

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

VIDEOS

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look0:28

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look

Salman Khan spotted with his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur at the airport0:35

Salman Khan spotted with his rumored girlfriend Iulia...

Pope Francis makes first public appearance since hospitalisation1:52

Pope Francis makes first public appearance since...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD