Jil Teichmann upsets Muchova to make French Open last 16

Jil Teichmann delivers stunning performance at the French Open, defeating Karolina Muchova and advancing to the last 16.
Key Points
- Jil Teichmann defeated Karolina Muchova at the French Open, reaching the last 16.
- Teichmann, ranked world number 170, dominated the first set against world number 10 Muchova.
- Muchova built a 5-1 lead in the second set, but Teichmann mounted a comeback to win six consecutive games.
- Teichmann will face Mirra Andreeva in the next round of the French Open.
- Teichmann's victory marks her best performance at Roland Garros since 2022.
Switzerland's Jil Teichmann dazzled against Czech Karolina Muchova, a former French Open runner-up, winning 6-1, 7-5 at Roland Garros on Friday, making it to the last 16 for the first time since 2022.
The 28-year-old Swiss, who dropped to world number 170 following a sabbatical last year, made a commanding start against Muchova, the world number 10, dominating the opening set and losing only a single game.
Teichmann, who reached the semi-finals in Rabat last week, carried her claycourt momentum into Roland Garros, demonstrating her prowess on her favourite surface.
Despite a resurgent Muchova building a commanding 5-1 lead in the second set, Teichmann mounted a remarkable comeback, combining relentless grit with precise groundstrokes to win six games in a row and seal the match.
"I was not thinking of, oh, I'm going to turn it around like that to do six games in a row, but I was just going point by point, being in the present and it worked out very well," Teichmann said.
Looking Ahead: Match Against Andreeva
After Muchova, who was a finalist in Paris in 2021, Teichmann will meet world number eight Mirra Andreeva in the next round.
"Obviously it's going to be a tough match," she said. "I'm ready, I'm here to play, so I'm looking forward to it."