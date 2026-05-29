Jil Teichmann upsets Muchova to make French Open last 16

Jil Teichmann delivers stunning performance at the French Open, defeating Karolina Muchova and advancing to the last 16.

IMAGE: Switzerland's Jil Teichmann celebrates winning her French Open third round match against the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova at Roland Garros, Paris, on Friday. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Key Points Jil Teichmann defeated Karolina Muchova at the French Open, reaching the last 16.

Teichmann, ranked world number 170, dominated the first set against world number 10 Muchova.

Muchova built a 5-1 lead in the second set, but Teichmann mounted a comeback to win six consecutive games.

Teichmann will face Mirra Andreeva in the next round of the French Open.

Teichmann's victory marks her best performance at Roland Garros since 2022.

Switzerland's Jil Teichmann dazzled against Czech Karolina Muchova, a former French Open runner-up, winning 6-1, 7-5 at Roland Garros on Friday, making it to the last 16 for the first time since 2022.

The 28-year-old Swiss, who dropped to world number 170 following a sabbatical last year, made a commanding start against Muchova, the world number 10, dominating the opening set and losing only a single game.

Teichmann, who reached the semi-finals in Rabat last week, carried her claycourt momentum into Roland Garros, demonstrating her prowess on her favourite surface.

Despite a resurgent Muchova building a commanding 5-1 lead in the second set, Teichmann mounted a remarkable comeback, combining relentless grit with precise groundstrokes to win six games in a row and seal the match.

"I was not thinking of, oh, I'm going to turn it around like that to do six games in a row, but I was just going point by point, being in the present and it worked out very well," Teichmann said.

Looking Ahead: Match Against Andreeva

After Muchova, who was a finalist in Paris in 2021, Teichmann will meet world number eight Mirra Andreeva in the next round.

"Obviously it's going to be a tough match," she said. "I'm ready, I'm here to play, so I'm looking forward to it."