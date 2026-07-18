Durand Cup Trophy Tour Kicks Off In Ranchi Ahead Of Seven Matches

Jharkhand is set to make its mark on the national football scene as Sports Minister Sudivya Kumar flags off the 135th Durand Cup 2026 trophy tour, with Ranchi preparing to host seven crucial matches of the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points Jharkhand Sports Minister Sudivya Kumar launched the 135th Durand Cup 2026 trophy tour in Ranchi.

Ranchi will host seven Durand Cup matches, including six league games and one quarter-final, starting July 26.

Matches will be played at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Morabadi, marking a significant event for Jharkhand.

Minister Kumar expressed optimism about Jharkhand hosting future Durand Cup finals due to its preparations.

The trophy tour covered key locations in Ranchi, building excitement for the tournament.

Jharkhand Sports Minister Sudivya Kumar on Saturday flagged off the 135th Durand Cup 2026 trophy tour during an event in Ranchi. The state will host seven matches of the Durand Cup, beginning on July 26.

Jharkhand Gears Up For Durand Cup Matches

"Ranchi-the capital of Jharkhand-is set to witness a momentous occasion, as matches of the Durand Cup will be played here. In total, we have been allotted seven matches," Kumar said, while unveiling the trophies. He said as many as six league matches and one quarter-final will be played here at Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Morabadi.

"This marks a new beginning, with matches of a prestigious tournament like the Durand Cup being hosted in the capital of Jharkhand," he added. Expressing hope, Kumar said Jharkhand will get a chance to host the final matches of the Durand Cup. "I hope that, in view of our preparations and the professional skills demonstrated in our hosting, the Durand Cup Organising Committee will grant us permission to host the final matches in the coming years," the sports minister told reporters.

The Trophy tour proceeded from Kerketta auditorium at Dipatoli and is scheduled to pass through various thoroughfares including Morabadi, Albert Ekka Chowk and Dipatoli Military Station.