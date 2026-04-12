Jharkhand Defeat Madhya Pradesh to Win Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship

Jharkhand's hockey team showcased their dominance by winning the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship, defeating Madhya Pradesh in a thrilling final.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points Jharkhand defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-1 to win the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship.

Sugan Sanga scored an early goal for Jharkhand, converting a penalty corner in the 5th minute.

Sewani Kerketta scored the winning goal for Jharkhand in the 56th minute.

Jharkhand remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, showcasing a dominant performance.

Odisha secured the bronze medal by defeating Uttar Pradesh 4-2 in the 3rd/4th place match.

Jharkhand successfully defended their Hockey India Sub Junior Women National title by defeating Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in a closely fought Division 'A' final here on Sunday.

Odisha secured the bronze medal, overcoming Uttar Pradesh 4-2 in the 3rd-4th place match.

Sugan Sanga (5th minute) handed Jharkhand an early advantage by converting a penalty corner, but Nammi Geethasri (37th) brought Madhya Pradesh back on level terms in the second half.

With both teams locked at 11 and pushing hard for a winner, it was Sewani Kerketta (56th) who rose to the occasion, netting a crucial field goal in the dying minutes to seal the title for the hosts.

Jharkhand's Unbeaten Run

Jharkhand's triumph was built on a flawless campaign, as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. They topped Pool A with two wins from two matches before registering identical 20 victories in the quarterfinal and semifinal against Punjab and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Sandeepa Kumari emerged as their leading scorer, finishing the tournament with five goals.

Odisha Claims Bronze

Earlier in the day, Odisha defeated Uttar Pradesh 42 in the 3rd/4th place match of the Division 'A' to clinch the bronze medal.