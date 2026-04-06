Jharkhand Secures Decisive Victory Over Tamil Nadu in Hockey Championship

Jharkhand showcased their hockey dominance with an emphatic 8-1 victory over Tamil Nadu in the Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship, highlighting their strong performance in the tournament.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Jharkhand records a dominant 8-1 victory against Tamil Nadu in the Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship.

Jaysan Kandulna scores twice for Jharkhand, contributing to their significant win.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also secure victories in Division A of the championship.

Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, and Arunachal Pradesh achieve wins in Division B matches.

Jharkhand crushed Tamil Nadu 8-1 in a Division A match of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir on Monday.

In Division 'A', other victories were claimed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh while in Division 'B', Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, and Arunachal Pradesh registered victories.

Match Highlights: Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu

In the match against TN, Jaysan Kandulna (11', 49') scored a brace, while Sanjeet Bhengra (15'), Sukhu Guria (45'), Karan Kumar (8'), Sunil Bhengra (35'), Arpan Panna (41'), and Tani Ashish Purti (2') contributed one goal each for Jharkhand.

Sanjay (53') was the lone scorer for Tamil Nadu.