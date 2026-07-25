Jhandu Kumar's Bronze: A Triumph Of Spirit Over Adversity

Discover the inspiring journey of Jhandu Kumar, who defied polio and poverty to clinch India's first Commonwealth Games medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting.
India's Jhandu Kumar overcame a childhood marked by polio, poverty and years of odd jobs to fetch the men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, delivering the country's first medal of the competition. The 28-year-old amassed 130.9 points to finish on the podium after successfully lifting 181kg and 190kg. He failed his final attempt of 196kg. The other Indian in the fray Sudhir (114.1) finished sixth. Nigeria's Idris Riluwan scored 132.8 points to win the gold while Matthew Harding (131) took home the silver medal.
Key Points
- Jhandu Kumar secured India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in men's heavyweight para powerlifting.
- He overcame significant personal challenges, including polio, poverty, and financial hardship, to achieve this success.
- Kumar lifted 181kg and 190kg, amassing 130.9 points for his podium finish.
- His journey from selling vegetables in Bihar to a Commonwealth Games medallist highlights his remarkable perseverance.
- Other Indian para powerlifters, including Sudhir, Ashok Malik, Paramjeet Kumar, Kasthuri Rajamani, Jaspreet Kaur, and Suman Devi, also competed.