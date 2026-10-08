Jhajharia Addresses Asian Para Games Selection Row

Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia addresses the ongoing controversy surrounding the Asian Para Games selection process, asserting transparency while committing to discuss athlete concerns with the Ministry.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points PCI president Devendra Jhajharia on Thursday defended the selection process for the upcoming Asian Para Games, citing adherence to PCI, Sports Ministry, and SAI criteria.

Jhajharia emphasised transparency across disciplines and stated that athlete interests remain the PCI's top priority.

He acknowledged athlete grievances and confirmed that discussions would be held with the Ministry, not ruling out potential changes.

Jhajharia explained that past performances or world rankings alone do not guarantee selection, as prescribed trials and criteria must be followed.

He reiterated that PCI decisions are made in coordination with government agencies and that he is in regular contact with athletes.

Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia on Thursday strongly defended the selection process for the upcoming Asian Para Games in Japan, insisting that all criteria prescribed by the PCI, Sports Ministry and SAI had been followed, while also leaving the door open for addressing concerns raised by protesting athletes.

Jhajharia said the selection process had been transparent across disciplines and stressed that the interests of athletes remained the PCI's top priority amid the ongoing row over the composition of the Indian contingent.

PCI's Stance on Selection Criteria

"Whether it is athletics, cycling, swimming or shooting, we have ensured that all the selection criteria have been met. We have followed the guidelines laid down by the Ministry. The athlete has always been and will always remain our top priority. We are increasing facilities in sports so that athletes get better support, and transparency has been maintained in every selection," Jhajharia said.

"We have maintained transparency in every selection. Every selection is made according to the prescribed guidelines. There is a defined line, and the selection has been done according to that line. Someone may have a problem with the criteria, but nobody can move beyond those guidelines."

Jhajharia said the PCI was bound not only by its own regulations but also by guidelines framed by the government and the Asian Para Games organising authorities.

"It is not just the PCI's guideline. There are guidelines from the Ministry as well as the organising committee, and we work according to the respective guidelines. Every selection has been conducted fairly," he said.

Addressing Athlete Concerns

The former Paralympic champion, however, said the grievances raised by athletes would be taken up with the authorities and that he could not rule out changes after discussions.

"The issue is very much in our knowledge and we will look into it. We will have discussions. Whenever it comes to the interests of athletes, we always take up their concerns," Jhajharia said.

"We will discuss the matter. Whatever concerns the athletes have raised, we will put them forward and discuss them with the Ministry. The athletes have every right to raise their concerns and tell us what they feel."

"Honourable Minister has made it clear that we have to provide every possible help to the athletes. The Asian Para Games are being organised for the athletes, so they will remain our priority in every aspect," he added.

Jhajharia said he had already met the protesting athletes and would hold further discussions with them.

"I have already met the protesting athletes and I will meet them again. Our athletes keep meeting us regularly," he said.

"The athletes have raised some concerns, and they have been heard. We will now sit together and discuss those issues."

Reconsideration and Selection Process

Asked whether the selection decisions could be reconsidered, Jhajharia said no outcome had been ruled out at this stage.

"We cannot say that there will definitely be no change. We will place the concerns raised by the athletes before the Board and also discuss the matter with the Ministry," he said.

Jhajharia also sought to explain why past performances or world rankings alone could not guarantee selection, saying the prescribed trials and criteria had to be followed.

"There is a trial, and everything is decided on the basis of that trial. The criteria are laid down for the trial, and whoever clears those criteria is selected, while those who do not clear them are not selected.

"Even if I am ranked World No. 1 for a moment, that does not mean I will necessarily remain No. 1 on the day I compete at the Paralympics or the Para Asian Games. Rankings keep going up and down," he said.

Dialogue and Athlete Priority

He reiterated that the PCI's decisions were taken in coordination with the government agencies concerned.

"The Ministry, PCI and SAI all work together. Whatever is decided in the meetings, we work accordingly. There is a set criterion and there are guidelines, and every decision is taken according to those guidelines. Whatever we have done has been strictly in accordance with the prescribed guidelines."

Jhajharia said he remained in regular contact with athletes and maintained that there was room for differences of opinion without compromising the interests of the sportspersons.

"I speak to the athletes and remain in constant dialogue with them. It is possible that there may be differences of opinion or likes and dislikes, but this is our country and the athletes are our priority.

"Since we are already in regular dialogue with them, I feel there was no need for them to protest. They come to our office, they speak to us and they raise every issue with us. Whatever work needs to be done, the athletes will remain our priority," he said.