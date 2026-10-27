Hero Dog Saves Former Footballer Jermaine Pennant from Vicious Attack

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant was saved from a vicious German Shepherd attack by his own heroic dog, King, who intervened and fought off the assailant, leaving Pennant needing over 50 stitches.

IMAGE: Jermaine Pennant posted a picture with his dog King on Instagram. Photograph: Jermaine Pennant/Instagram

Key Points Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant was attacked by a German Shepherd dog, sustaining injuries that required over 50 stitches.

Pennant's own dog, King, intervened in the attack, fighting off the German Shepherd and preventing further harm to his owner.

Pennant praised King as his 'hero' and 'man's best friend' for his protective actions.

King suffered only a minor leg injury during the incident.

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant was saved by his own dog after a German Shepherd dog attacked him in the street, British media reported. Pennant needed more than 50 stitches after the incident and the 43-year-old posted a photo on social media showing his right leg heavily bandaged.

Heroic Intervention

"So I was attacked by a German Shepherd, I tried to protect (my dog) King but the dog got my leg," Pennant, who retired in 2018, wrote on Instagram.

"I was on the floor with the dog still attached with no sign of letting go, until King intervened ... he fought the dog off and saved what could’ve been a horrendous situation for me."

King suffered a minor leg injury. "My hero, still protecting me and trying to look after me, King you’re a legend love you, man’s best friend," Pennant wrote.