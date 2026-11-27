Indian tennis prodigy Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar, just 14 years old, has made headlines by stunning the fourth seed to reach the singles semifinals of the women's ITF tournament in Kolkata, showcasing her immense talent and potential.

Key Points 14-year-old Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar stunned fourth seed Maria Pankratova 7-6(4) 6-2 on Friday.

Jensi recovered from a 3-5 deficit in the opening set and a 1-4 deficit in the tie-break to win the first set.

She dominated the second set 6-2, emerging as the sole Indian contender in the last four.

Jensi will next face qualifier Florentine Dekkers on Saturday in the semifinals.

Top seed Priska Madelyn Nugroho and third seed Kamonwan Yodpetch will contest the other semifinal.

Talented teenager Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar stunned fourth seed Maria Pankratova 7-6(4) 6-2 to storm into the singles semifinals of the women's ITF tournament here on Friday.

Jensi's Remarkable Comeback

The 14-year-old Jensi recovered from a 3-5 deficit in the opening set to force a tie-break, where she overturned a 1-4 deficit to take the set against the Russian 20-year-old.

After both players traded breaks, Pankratova appeared to be in control of the tie-break after racing to a 4-1 lead. However, the Russian committed a series of unforced errors, dropping six consecutive points to hand the set to the Indian teenager.

Jensi carried the momentum into the second set, dominating from the baseline to seal it 6-2 and emerge as the sole Indian contender in the last four.

She will next face qualifier Florentine Dekkers on Saturday.

Dekkers advanced after Taipei's Fang An Lin retired when trailing 2-6.

Top seed Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia made short work of India's Sandeepti Singh Rao, registering a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Nugroho will take on third seed Kamonwan Yodpetch of Thailand, who defeated Israel's Maayan Laron 6-1, 6-4, in the other semifinal.