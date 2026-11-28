Fourteen-year-old Jensi Kanabar has made history by becoming the youngest Indian woman to reach a professional singles final, breaking Sania Mirza's long-standing record at the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata tournament.

Key Points Jensi Kanabar, 14, became the youngest Indian woman to reach a professional singles final on Saturday.

She broke Sania Mirza's 24-year-old record, who achieved the feat at 15 years and 10 months in 2002.

Jensi defeated Florentine Dekkers 6-1, 6-0 in the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata semifinals.

The unseeded teenager has won all four matches in Kolkata without dropping a set.

She will compete against top seed Priska Madelyn Nugroho in Sunday's final.

Fourteen-year-old Jensi Kanabar on Saturday became the youngest Indian woman to reach a professional singles final, breaking Sania Mirza's 24-year-old record.

Jensi Kanabar's Historic Achievement

The rising teenager from Gujarat achieved the feat by defeating the Netherlands' Florentine Dekkers 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals of the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata tournament.

Jensi, aged 14 years and 11 months, needed just 54 minutes to win the match at the Bengal Tennis Association Complex and reach her maiden professional singles final. She will face top seed Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia in Sunday's final.

Breaking Sania Mirza's Record

Sania had set the previous record in 2002, when she reached an ITF singles final in Hyderabad at the age of 15 years and 10 months.

The unseeded Jensi has won all four matches in Kolkata without dropping a set.

She began her campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 win over compatriot Riya Sachdeva before defeating Denmark's Elena Jamshidi 6-3, 6-0 in the second round.

In the quarterfinals, she beat fourth seed Maria Kalyakina of Russia 7-6(4), 6-2.

Jensi showed great fighting spirit after trailing 3-5 in the first set. She also came back from a 1-4 deficitin the tie-break, winning six straight points to take it 7-4.

Tournament Semifinals And Doubles Results

In the other semifinal, Nugroho defeated Thailand's Kamonwan Yodpetch 6-1, 6-4.

In the women's doubles final, second seeds Fang An Lin of Taipei and Kamonwan Yodpetch of Thailand beat fourth seeds Onyu Choi and Maria Pankratova 6-4, 6-2 to win the title.