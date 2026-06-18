HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Former Olympic medallist Jenny Simpson Collapses During Race Event

Former Olympic medallist Jenny Simpson Collapses During Race Event

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 18, 2026 12:52 IST

x

American Olympic medallist and former World champion Jenny Simpson is receiving medical care after collapsing during a community track event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jenny Simpson

IMAGE: Jenny Simpson won gold in the 1,500 metres at the 2011 World championships and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points

  • American Olympic medallist Jenny Simpson collapsed during a community track event in North Carolina.
  • She required CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) at the scene.
  • Simpson is currently receiving medical care in hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina.

American Olympic medallist and former World champion Jenny Simpson is receiving medical care at a hospital, the Sir Walter Running team said, a day after she collapsed during an event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 39-year-old was pacing a mile group during a community track event hosted by Sir Walter Running when she collapsed and required CPR.

 

Immediate Response And Medical Care

An automated external defibrillator was also used before she was taken to hospital, local media reported.

"We are incredibly grateful to the individuals who responded immediately, as well as (the emergency medical services) and the medical professionals who handled the situation with such care, urgency and professionalism," the Sir Walter Running team said in a statement.

"Jenny is receiving excellent medical care, and our thoughts are with her and her family during this time.

"We also thank everyone who has reached out with concern and support. We ask that you continue to keep Jenny and her family in your thoughts."

Simpson won gold in the 1,500 metres at the 2011 World championships and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She retired from competitive running in 2024.

She also won silver medals in the 1,500 metres at the 2013 and 2017 World championships.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo Taunted With 'Messi' Chants
FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo Taunted With 'Messi' Chants
Why World Cup fans are booing FIFA's new breaks
Why World Cup fans are booing FIFA's new breaks
'Team Must Score, Not You': Henry Blasts Ronaldo
'Team Must Score, Not You': Henry Blasts Ronaldo
Haaland's Double Strike Triggers Tremors Back Home!
Haaland's Double Strike Triggers Tremors Back Home!
Ronaldo Frustrated As DR Congo Hold Portugal To Draw
Ronaldo Frustrated As DR Congo Hold Portugal To Draw

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Actor Shilpa Shetty perfoms yoga in Mumbai ahead of International Yoga Day1:50

Actor Shilpa Shetty perfoms yoga in Mumbai ahead of...

WATCH: Kajol Strikes Stunning Poses, Wins Hearts Instantly1:08

WATCH: Kajol Strikes Stunning Poses, Wins Hearts Instantly

Organic Litchi Craze! Reasi Farmers Reap Rich Rewards1:20

Organic Litchi Craze! Reasi Farmers Reap Rich Rewards

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO