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Olympian Jennifer Paes, Mother Of Leander Paes, Passes Away At 72

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: May 18, 2026 17:20 IST

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Jennifer Paes, former India basketball captain, Olympian, and mother of tennis legend Leander Paes, has passed away at 72 after a prolonged battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy of sporting excellence.

Jennifer Paes

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jennifer Paes/Facebook

Key Points

  • Jennifer Paes, former India basketball captain and Olympian, has died at the age of 72 after battling cancer.
  • She represented India in basketball at the 1972 Munich Olympics and later captained the national team.
  • Jennifer Paes was the mother of tennis legend Leander Paes, who won a bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
  • Her husband, Dr. Vece Paes, was a member of the Indian hockey team that won bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Former India basketball captain and Olympian Jennifer Paes, mother of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 72.

"She was terminally ill cancer patient and passed away on Sunday. The funeral service was held today at St Thomas Church in Kolkata," a family source said.

 

Remembering Jennifer Paes's Sporting Achievements

Born Jennifer Dutton, she was the great-great-granddaughter of noted Bengali poet and dramatist Michael Madhusudan Dutt.

Jennifer represented India in basketball at the 1972 Munich Olympics and later captained the national team, emerging as one of the prominent figures in Indian women's basketball.

A Family of Olympians

She belonged to one of India's most distinguished sporting families.

Her husband, Dr. Vece Paes, was a member of the Indian hockey team that won bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Dr. Paes died in August 2025.

Leander Paes's Legacy

Leander grew into one of India's most celebrated tennis players and clinched a bronze medal in men's singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He won 18 Grand Slam titles.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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