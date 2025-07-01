HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Jena pulls out of NC Classic 2025

Jena pulls out of NC Classic 2025

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 01, 2025 00:38 IST

x

Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena has been ruled out of the upcoming javelin throw event in Bengaluru

IMAGE: Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena was ruled out of the javelin throw event in Bengaluru with injury. Photograph: Jeremy Lee/Reuters

Struggling with an ankle injury, Kishore Jena has pulled out of Saturday's Neeraj Chopra Classic international javelin event and will be replaced by Yashvir Singh, the organisers announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old Yashvir had finished second in the Federation Cup in April and fifth in the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea in May with a personal best of 82.57m.

 

"Kishore Jena has been ruled out of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 due to an ankle injury. Yashvir Singh has been named as his replacement in the final lineup," the organisers of NC Classic said in an official update.

On June 6, Poland's Martin Konecny had replaced Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean of Japan as the organisers confirmed the 12-man entry list for the rescheduled event.

India's first-ever international javelin competition, originally slated for May 24, was postponed due to military tensions between India and Pakistan, following the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including several tourists, in April.

Organised by double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event will feature a world-class field comprising seven top international throwers and five Indian athletes, including Chopra himself.

Apart from Konecny, the confirmed international lineup includes two-time world champion Anderson Peters (Grenada), 2016 Olympic gold medallist Thomas Röhler (Germany), 2015 world champion Julius Yego (Kenya), Curtis Thompson (USA), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), and Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka).

The Indian contingent will feature Asian Championships silver medallist Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal.

Initially set to be held in Panchkula, the event has been relocated to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru due to lighting limitations at the original venue that affected live telecast capabilities.

The event, granted Category A status by World Athletics, is considered a "dream project" of Chopra and aims to establish India as a credible host of elite-level athletics events.

Ticket prices will range from Rs 199 to Rs 9,999. Premium experiences include five corporate boxes, each accommodating 15 guests, priced at Rs 44,999.

A special stand next to the thrower's runway is available for Rs 9,999, while another premium section in the North Upper Stand, just behind the runway, is priced at Rs 2,999.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz, Sabalenka survive
Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz, Sabalenka survive
England Fire Stokes Warning Ahead of Edgbaston Test
England Fire Stokes Warning Ahead of Edgbaston Test
No surprises in England team for 2nd Test vs India
No surprises in England team for 2nd Test vs India
Injury woes come to haunt clueless Tsitsipas
Injury woes come to haunt clueless Tsitsipas
Big UPSET at Wimbledon on Day 1
Big UPSET at Wimbledon on Day 1

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

webstory image 2

200 Years Of Assam Tea: 10 Of The Best Varieties

webstory image 3

7 Oils You Should Include In Your Diet

VIDEOS

Chenab swells after heavy rains, Baglihar dam gates opened1:54

Chenab swells after heavy rains, Baglihar dam gates opened

Nepal Celebrates 'Paddy Day' with Mud, Music and Tradition2:12

Nepal Celebrates 'Paddy Day' with Mud, Music and Tradition

Reasi admin issues alert as Chenab water level rises; Salal dam gates opened2:25

Reasi admin issues alert as Chenab water level rises;...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD