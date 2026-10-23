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Madan And Wadhwa Secure Bronze At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 23, 2026 09:11 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian table tennis duo Jehan Dorab Madan and Shubham Wadhwa clinched a bronze medal in the men's doubles MD4 event at the Asian Para Games, marking a significant achievement for the Indian contingent.

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Key Points

  • India's Jehan Dorab Madan and Shubham Wadhwa won a bronze medal in the men's doubles MD4 table tennis at the Asian Para Games on Friday.
  • The Indian pair secured the medal despite a 0-3 defeat against South Korea's Park Jincheol and Kim Kyung-hyun in their final Group A match.
  • Jehan Madan, aged 50, became the oldest Indian contingent member to win a medal at the quadrennial event.
  • The duo had a mixed campaign, winning one of their four group matches, including a victory against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
  • South Korea dominated the event, taking both gold and silver, while Thailand also secured a bronze.

India's Jehan Dorab Madan and Shubham Wadhwa signed off with bronze medal in the men's doubles MD4 table tennis event at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

India's Para Table Tennis Performance

The Indian combination suffered a 0-3 defeat against South Korea's Park Jincheol and Kim Kyung-hyun in their last match of Group A.

 

The Indian pair lost 12-14, 7-11, 5-11 to their Korean opponents but still finished in the top four in their group to claim the medal.

The 50-year-old Jehan, a former racing driver, thus became the oldest member of the Indian contingent to win a medal at the quadrennial event.

Jehan, who won his first international gold at the 2023 ITTF Egypt Para Open, and 29-year-old Shubham endured a mixed campaign, winning only one of their four group matches. They suffered defeats against two South Korean pairs and a Thailand combination.

The Indian duo had defeated Saudi Arabia's Rakan Alsalmi and Ibrahim Alhassan 3-1 in a Group A match on Wednesday.

However, the Indian pair lost 0-3 to Thailand's Thirayu Chueawong and Nattawut Thinathat before going down 1-3 to South Korea's Kim Hyeonuk and Jang Yeongjin in their subsequent group matches.

South Korea dominated the medal standings, with Kim Hyeonuk and Jang Yeongjin winning gold, while Park Jincheol and Kim Kyung-hyun claimed silver.

Thailand's Chueawong and Thinathat took the bronze medal.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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