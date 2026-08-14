Jeff Bezos-backed consortium acquires minority stake in Liverpool FC

A consortium backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has secured a significant minority stake in Premier League giants Liverpool FC, signalling a major investment into the club's future while Fenway Sports Group retains majority control.

IMAGE: American billionaire Jeff Bezos will not hold a seat on Liverpool's board despite being a lead investor in the K5 Sports fund, part of the consortium. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

Key Points A consortium, 1892 Holdings, which includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has purchased a minority stake (approximately one-third) in Liverpool FC.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will maintain majority ownership and operational control of the Premier League club.

Amit Bhatia, former Queens Park Rangers chairman and leader of 1892 Holdings, will become Liverpool's new vice chairman.

The investment is driven by a shared long-term philosophy and belief in Liverpool's leadership and future success.

A consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reached a definitive agreement to buy a minority stake in Liverpool, the Premier League club's owners Fenway Sports Group said on Friday. A source familiar with the matter said the stake is about one-third. FSG, which bought Liverpool in 2010, will maintain the majority share and operational control of the club.

New Investment and Leadership

The consortium, named 1892 Holdings, is led by former Queens Park Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia and also includes the Mittal Family Trusts, EE Capital and the K5 Sports fund, where Bezos is the lead investor.

"As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special," FSG president Mike Gordon said in a statement.

"Their experience and perspective will complement the strong foundation already in place, and we look forward to working together."

Board Appointments and Future Outlook

Bhatia will become the club's new vice chairman and join the expanded board along with Elaine Saverin from EE Capital and Bryan Baum from K5 Sports. Bezos will not have a seat on the board, according to the source. "To be welcomed as a partner in a club of this stature is a huge privilege," Bhatia said. "We are making this investment because we believe deeply in Liverpool and its leadership, and we look forward to supporting the club's continued success for years to come.”

Liverpool, who have been English champions a joint-record 20 times, finished fifth in the Premier League last season. They will start the new campaign at Newcastle United on August 23.