Jeev Milkha Singh In Contention At OFX Irish Legends

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh is making a strong showing at the OFX Irish Legends, positioning himself for a potential first Seniors title amidst a competitive field led by Robert Coles.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jeev Milkha Singh/X

Key Points Jeev Milkha Singh is Tied-20th at the OFX Irish Legends after a second-round 70.

Singh is actively competing across multiple global golf tours, including the Indian Golf Premier League.

Robert Coles holds a three-shot lead heading into the final round with a score of 14-under-par.

Johan Edfors is in second place, while Emanuele Canonica slipped to third.

Several notable golfers, including Stephen Gallacher and Paul Lawrie, are also in contention.

Jeev Milkha Singh carded a two-under 70 in the second round to lie Tied-20th with one more round to go in the 54-hole OFX Irish Legends at Carton House. The Indian ace, who is seeking his first Seniors title, is dividing his time between multiple Tours around the world, including Indian Golf Premier League and Senior Tours in Europe and Japan.

Coles Leads The Field At Irish Legends

Robert Coles produced a stunning late birdie blitz to open up a three-shot lead heading into the final round after a second consecutive seven-under-par 65. Coles leads the way on 14-under-par, with Sweden's Johan Edfors his closest challenger on 11-under after climbing five places with a brilliant six-under-par 66.

Overnight leader Emanuele Canonica slipped back to third on nine-under, while 2014 Ryder Cup player Stephen Gallacher and 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie shared fifth on seven-under. Just one shot further back, big-hitting Englishman Craig Farrelly remains firmly in contention on six-under as he looks to secure a maiden Staysure Legends Tour title.

With just 18 holes remaining, Coles will look to secure his second Staysure Legends Tour title, while Edfors and Farrelly are both chasing breakthrough victories on the over-50 circuit.