Jeev Milkha Singh's Strong Showing At Staysure PGA Seniors

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh showcased his enduring skill by securing a creditable tied 7th finish at the prestigious 2026 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship in Aberdeen.

Photograph: Scotland Cricket/X

Key Points Jeev Milkha Singh finished tied 7th at the 2026 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

He carded a final round of two-under 70, ending the tournament at two-under for the week.

South African Darren Fichardt claimed victory by five shots at Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeen.

Jeev Milkha Singh demonstrated resilience with four birdies in his final round despite windy conditions.

The Indian golf legend continues to compete across multiple international circuits, including the European Senior Tour.

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh finished a creditable tied 7th at the 2026 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship after carding two-under 70 in the final round here.

The 54-year-old, who won a title last season at the IGPL Colombo against players half his age and some even less, shot rounds of 76-71-69-70 to finish 2-under for the week.

Jeev Milkha Singh's Performance And Tournament Highlights

South African Darren Fichardt, who lost in the play-off last year, put behind that setback to win the 2026 PGA Seniors by five shots at Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeen.

Earlier in the week Jyoti Randhawa missed the cut with rounds of 74-79.

Jeev has been playing on multiple circuits, including the IGPL in India, Asian Tour, European Senior and the Japan Senior Tour.

In the final round, Jeev had two bogeys in his first five holes over the tough front nine amid windy conditions.

Jeev picked up from there and had four birdies on the sixth, 10th, 13th and the 15th before he dropped a shot on the 16th which was compensated for by a birdie on the 17th. A day earlier he shot 69 that included five birdies on the back nine.