Indian Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh Excels At Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh showcased his resilience and skill by carding a fine 3-under-par round in challenging, windy conditions at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, placing him among the top performers.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jeev Milkha Singh/X

Key Points Jeev Milkha Singh carded a fine 3-under-par 69 at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship despite tough, windy conditions.

The Indian golfer recovered from an early double bogey, making five birdies on the back nine to finish T-11.

Darren Fichardt produced a remarkable fightback to take a commanding four-shot lead into the final round.

Only seven players in the field managed to break par on a day marked by strong winds across the New Course.

Jeev Milkha Singh's performance highlights his continued form and resilience on the European Legends Tour for Seniors.

Jeev Milkha Singh battled through tough, windy conditions to card a fine 3-under-par round, placing himself among the select few under-par performers on the day at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, which is part of the European Legends Tour for Seniors.

Jeev, a winner on the IGPL in December, who also plays on the Asian Tour and Japan Senior Tour, opened with two bogeys in the first three holes, but got back one on the sixth. On the back nine he was on fire and shot five birdies in seven holes between the 11th and the 17th but closed with a bogey for a 3-under 69 and was placed T-11.

Jeev Milkha Singh's Resilient Performance

Late last year Jeev won the IGPL Colombo in a field that included players half his age and also his son, Harjai, who is a very good amateur player.

Darren Fichardt produced a remarkable fightback in brutal conditions to take a commanding four-shot lead into the final round. On a day when strong winds swept across the New Course and just seven players in the field broke par, Fichardt recovered from a double bogey at the second to card a three-under-par 69 and reach eight-under for the championship.

Championship Leaders And Challenging Conditions

The South African leads overnight leader Keith Horne, Scotland's David Drysdale and Sweden's Patrik Sjoland, who all share second at four-under. Jamie Donaldson remains in contention at three-under, with Johan Edfors, Mikael Lundberg and 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie a further shot back.

Fichardt's challenge looked in danger of slipping away early. After the double bogey at two, another dropped shot at the sixth left him three-over for his round, but six birdies over his final 11 holes transformed his afternoon.

Behind him, Horne battled his way to a two-over-par 74 to remain in a share of second, ending his day on a high by chipping to around a foot at the last and tapping in for birdie.

Lawrie had also moved into contention before finding the water at the 17th, eventually signing for a one-over-par 73 to finish at two-under alongside Edfors and Lundberg.