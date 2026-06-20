Jeev Milkha Singh Confident Of India's Multiple Medal Haul At Asian Games

Legendary golfer Jeev Milkha Singh is highly optimistic about India's prospects at the upcoming Asian Games, predicting multiple medals for the golf contingent, with a strong emphasis on the women's team and Aditi Ashok's potential for gold.

Photograph: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports/via Reuters

Key Points Jeev Milkha Singh is confident India will win multiple golf medals at the Asian Games.

The Indian women's golf team is considered very strong, with high hopes for a gold medal.

Aditi Ashok, a silver medallist at Hangzhou, is identified as India's top medal contender.

Success in Japan will depend on adapting to fast greens, windy conditions, and a strong short game.

Mental strength, self-belief, and focused practice on wedges and bunker play are crucial for victory.

The legendary Jeev Milkha Singh is confident India can return with multiple medals from the Asian Games, urging the country's golfers to stay focused and trust their short game while backing the women's team to challenge for gold.

A six-member Indian team will compete in the Asian Games scheduled to be held from September 19 until October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

India's Strong Medal Prospects At Asian Games

"I think the Indian contingent has a very good chance of winning a medal. The girls' team is very strong. I'm hoping they win a gold medal. The boys' team is also very strong. They should win a medal," the 54-year-old Jeev told PTI Videos.

"If you ask me between the boys and the girls, I think the stronger team is the girls' team."

Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar make up the men's team, while Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs comprise the women's squad.

Indian Golfers' Form And European Exposure

Jeev, who won more than 20 titles during an illustrious career, said the men's team had earned its place through strong performances on the domestic circuit and the Challenge Tour, while the women would draw confidence from their regular exposure on the European circuit.

"The boys have performed really well in getting where they are today. They've won a lot of tournaments on the Indian tour and done well on the Challenge Tour. So I think they are high on confidence," he said.

"The girls have obviously done very well in Europe. I think they will be having a lot of confidence going into the Asian Games."

Aditi Ashok: India's Top Medal Contender

India's biggest medal hope, according to Jeev, is Aditi Ashok, who won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games and narrowly missed an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games.

"Aditi Ashok is by far the best player right now and she has a very good chance of winning a medal at the Asian Games. If you ask me who India's top contender is, then yes, it is Aditi," the former world No. 28 golfer said.

Mastering Japan's Challenging Golf Courses

Jeev, who has won four titles on the highly competitive Japan Golf Tour, also said adapting to Japan's fast greens and windy conditions would be crucial.

"The main thing these kids need to focus on is the short game and the wind, which is quite strong when you play in Japan," he said.

"The greens are very fast. It's like putting on glass. The greens are undulating, so when you miss the green you've got to make sure you have good control with your short game, with the wedges and bunker play."

Stressing on the importance of self-belief and mental strength, Jeev said, "The most important thing is a person who believes in himself and stays focused and works a lot on the short game. The player whose short game is good that week is going to win.

"Stay focused, work hard, make India proud."

The golf events for both men and women are scheduled from September 30 to October 3 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

"I'm hoping both boys and girls win a medal for us," Jeev said, adding that his target for the Indian contingent was simple: "Multiple medals for India."