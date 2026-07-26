Indian Golfers Struggle In Third Round Of Senior Open Championship

Indian golf legends Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa faced a challenging third round at the prestigious ISPS Handa Senior Open Championship in Scotland, impacting their standings ahead of the final day.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jeev Milkha Singh/X

Key Points Jeev Milkha Singh finished the third round tied-65th after carding a three-over 73 at the ISPS Handa Senior Open Championship.

Fellow Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa struggled with a 7-over 77, placing him 79th on the leaderboard.

Jeev Milkha Singh's total score stands at 8-over par, while Jyoti Randhawa is at 12-over par.

Jerry Kelly and Cameroon Percy are the co-leaders, both at 8-under par, entering the final round.

The leading duo holds a three-shot advantage over Peter Baker, who is currently 5-under par.

Jeev Milkha Singh endured another difficult day, carding a three-over 73 in third round to lie Tied-65th at the ISPS Handa Senior Open Championship here on Sunday.

Jyoti Randhawa, the other Indian veteran on the field this week, also had a difficult third day that saw him card 7-over 77 and fell to the last position among those who made the cut. He is 79th on the leaderboard with a total score of 12-over par (72-73-77).

Indian Golfers' Performance Update

Jeev, who carded 67 and 78 on the first two days, was unable to capture the high of his opening round but his 73 helped gain back five positions on the leaderboard with a total score of 8-over par.

Jerry Kelly and Cameroon Percy lead the field heading into the final round. The lead duo have a three day score of 8-under par. The lead group has a three shot buffer over their closest rival Peter Baker, who is at 5-under par (69-69-67) with one round left to play.

Kelly carded a third round score of 2-under 68 to put himself into shared lead, while Percy carded 1-over 71. Kelly has so far carded rounds of 66-68-68 while Percy has carded rounds of 63-68-71.