Singh And Randhawa Advance In Challenging Senior Open

Indian golf stalwarts Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa have successfully made the cut at the challenging ISPS HANDA Senior Open in Gleneagles, Scotland, where Cameron Percy leads the field.

Key Points Indian golf legends Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa successfully advanced to the weekend rounds at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open.

Both Singh and Randhawa made the cut at 5-over par, tying for 69th place amidst tough playing conditions.

Australia's Cameron Percy holds a commanding three-shot lead, finishing day two at nine under par.

Challenging weather, including strong winds, made the King's Course at Gleneagles a difficult proposition for all competitors.

Notable golfers like Jerry Kelly, Ernie Els, and Henrik Stenson are also in contention, trailing Percy.

Jeev Milkha Singh, who was T-12 after the first round, made the cut at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open along with compatriot Jyoti Randhawa here. Jeev shot 8-over 78 in tough conditions at the Gleneagles Hotel after being bogey free 67 in the first round. At 5-over he was tied-69 as the Top-70 and ties made the weekend rounds. Also making the cut was Jyoti Randhawa, who after a 72, added 73 to be 5-over in the same T-69th place.

Challenging Conditions at Gleneagles

It was a day when nobody went bogey-free, with wind adding to the firm and fast conditions, the King's Course was a tough proposition.

Cameron Percy will take a three-shot lead into the weekend after a brilliant back nine of 33 in challenging weather conditions. The Australian entered day two with a one-shot lead and extended that advantage with a two under 68 to get to nine under par, three ahead of American Jerry Kelly. Kelly matched Percy's lowest round of the day with a 68 to sit at six under, two shots clear of a pair of Open Champions in Ernie Els and Henrik Stenson and Austria's Markus Brier.

Percy Maintains Lead Amidst Tough Play

Percy looked like he too could fall victim to the layout with bogeys on the fifth and eighth before a birdie on the ninth steadied the ship. A chip-in on the 13th then sparked an excellent closing run and further gains on the 14th and last saw the 52-year-old regain his position at the top of the leaderboard. Percy has yet to claim a senior win since turning 50 in May 2024 but he has made all 81 of his cuts on the Champions Tour and in 2025 finished in the top ten at this event, the Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open.

Frenchman Lionel Alexandre and American Matt Gogel were at three under, one ahead of 2023 Senior Open champion Alex Cejka, 1993 Ryder Cupper Peter Baker, South Africa's Darren Fichardt, Australian Michael Wright and American duo Taggart Ridings and Tom Penrice Jr, with just 16 players under par.